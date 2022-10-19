Sam Darnold, Bravvion Roy designated to return from IR

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers started the clock Wednesday for a couple of players to come back from injured reserve.

Quarterback Sam Darnold and defensive tackle Bravvion Roy were designated to return from injured reserve and will be on the practice field today.

That move opens a 21-day window for them to practice before they could be placed back on the 53-man roster, though that could happen at any time.

Darnold suffered an ankle injury in the preseason finale against Buffalo on Aug. 26.

He had lost a training camp competition for the starting job to Baker Mayfield, but Mayfield's now dealing with his own ankle injury and didn't play last week. Replacement starter PJ Walker left last week's game with a neck injury and didn't finish, so his status for this week is in some doubt.