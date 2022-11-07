PJ Walker to start Thursday against the Falcons

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers don't have a like time to get ready for the Falcons this week. So they're going to stick with what mostly worked the last time.

Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks announced Monday that PJ Walker would start at quarterback on Thursday night against the Falcons.

Walker had a disastrous first half against the Bengals Sunday (0.0 passer rating) before he was benched for Baker Mayfield.

But Walker was quite good in the second half against the Falcons last week (119.1 passer rating), so the decision was made to go back to him on a short week.

Walker completed 13-of-21 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown in the second half at Atlanta eight days ago, including the dramatic 62-yard touchdown to DJ Moore that forced overtime.

Mayfield was much better in the second half Sunday, but he also acknowledged that the Bengals were defending much differently than they were earlier in the game (when it was somewhat in doubt).

And the Panthers also have choices now.