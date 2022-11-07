Panthers activate quarterback Sam Darnold

CHARLOTTE — A day after playing both quarterbacks during a 42-21 loss to the Bengals, the Panthers added a third one to the mix.
The team activated Sam Darnold to the 53-man roster.
He was designated to return from IR on Oct. 19, and has practiced since then. Darnold suffered an ankle injury in the preseason finale against Buffalo on Aug. 26.
Before the injury, Darnold had lost a training camp competition for the starting job to Baker Mayfield. Mayfield replaced replacement starter PJ Walker at halftime of Sunday's game, when the Panthers were trailing 35-0.
The Panthers had an open spot on the 53-man roster, so they didn't have to make a corresponding move to activate Darnold.
