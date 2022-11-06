No immediate answers at quarterback, after dismal loss in Cincinnati

That general malaise was evident, as his turnovers and lack of rhythm were compounded by a defense that couldn't stop Bengals running back Joe Mixon, and penalty problems that went through the entire roster (seven for 50 yards, a weird mix of special teams mistakes and false starts and defensive neutral zone infractions). But Walker also acknowledged some "bone-headed mistakes," and the early hole that set the stage for the entire day. The only first down of the first half came on a Bengals penalty, and the Panthers were 0-of-4 on third downs, and ran for just 23 yards after that had been the staple of the last two games.

"It was flat out there today. It was flat all around. All three phases," Walker said. "We've just got to continue to get better. Don't let this one game define us. This ain't us. This ain't us."

There had been signs that the Panthers were showing life, that they were playing the kind of football under Wilks that would provide some degree of hope. They went into Atlanta a week ago with first place in the division within reach, but Sunday, answers seemed to be just beyond their grasp as well, if not farther away, as they sit 2-7 with eight games to play.

"It didn't feel like us on that football field," Walker acknowledged. "Didn't feel like us. On the sideline, there was no energy. That's on this team; we've got to get that right and continue to get better, and continue to play for one another. Eliminate the me and go out there and build a we team."

Walker said Wilks was very matter-of-fact about the benching, the same way he was when he told the group Walker would start.