Stats and Superlatives: Bengals run away in first half

TEAM STATS
- The Bengals outgained the Panthers, 464-228, as Cincinnati gained the most yards against Carolina's defense in a game this season.
- Cincinnati rushed for 241 yards after entering the game averaging 81.0 rushing yards per game. It was the fourth-most rushing yards allowed by the Panthers in the last decade.
- Running back Joe Mixon scored a Bengals' franchise-record five total touchdowns. It was also a Panthers' record for most scores by a single player allowed.
- The Bengals led 35-0 at the half, the biggest halftime deficit for the Panthers in franchise history.
- The Panthers had just one first down in the opening half with three turnovers. The Bengals had 311 net yards in the first half, compared to Carolina's 32.
- Carolina converted 2-of-8 third-down opportunities, while the Bengals converted 6-of-10.
PLAYER STATS
- PJ Walker started the game and completed just 3-of-10 passes for nine yards with two interceptions. Baker Mayfield entered in the third quarter and had 155 yards on 14-of-20 passing with two touchdowns.
- Terrace Marshall Jr. had a team-high 53 receiving yards, including his first career score on a 21-yard catch.
- D'Onta Foreman was held to 23 rushing yards after topping 100 in each of the previous two weeks. Raheem Blackshear saw a lot of action in the second half, totaling 53 scrimmage yards and his first career touchdown.
- Shaq Thompson had a team-high 10 tackles, his 20th career game with at least 10 tackles. Only Luke Kuechly (50) has more over the last 10 years for Carolina.
- Brian Burns earned his sixth sack of the season, tied for 10th in the NFL.
