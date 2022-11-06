Presented by

Stats and Superlatives: Bengals run away in first half

Nov 06, 2022 at 05:20 PM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
StatsAndSuperlatives-week9

TEAM STATS

  • The Bengals outgained the Panthers, 464-228, as Cincinnati gained the most yards against Carolina's defense in a game this season.
  • Cincinnati rushed for 241 yards after entering the game averaging 81.0 rushing yards per game. It was the fourth-most rushing yards allowed by the Panthers in the last decade.
  • Running back Joe Mixon scored a Bengals' franchise-record five total touchdowns. It was also a Panthers' record for most scores by a single player allowed.
  • The Bengals led 35-0 at the half, the biggest halftime deficit for the Panthers in franchise history.
  • The Panthers had just one first down in the opening half with three turnovers. The Bengals had 311 net yards in the first half, compared to Carolina's 32.
  • Carolina converted 2-of-8 third-down opportunities, while the Bengals converted 6-of-10.

BOX SCORE

PLAYER STATS

  • PJ Walker started the game and completed just 3-of-10 passes for nine yards with two interceptions. Baker Mayfield entered in the third quarter and had 155 yards on 14-of-20 passing with two touchdowns.
  • Terrace Marshall Jr. had a team-high 53 receiving yards, including his first career score on a 21-yard catch.
  • D'Onta Foreman was held to 23 rushing yards after topping 100 in each of the previous two weeks. Raheem Blackshear saw a lot of action in the second half, totaling 53 scrimmage yards and his first career touchdown.
  • Shaq Thompson had a team-high 10 tackles, his 20th career game with at least 10 tackles. Only Luke Kuechly (50) has more over the last 10 years for Carolina.
  • Brian Burns earned his sixth sack of the season, tied for 10th in the NFL.

PHOTOS: Game action shots from Panthers-Bengals

View best in-game photos from Carolina's Week 9 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

1D3_4450
1 / 69
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4903
2 / 69
Carolina Panthers
5D4_7616
3 / 69
1D3_4442
4 / 69
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4696
5 / 69
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4418
6 / 69
Carolina Panthers
AE7I4846
7 / 69
1D3_4318-2
8 / 69
Carolina Panthers
AE7I4492
9 / 69
AE7I4662
10 / 69
1D3_4305
11 / 69
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4773
12 / 69
Carolina Panthers
AE7I4659
13 / 69
AE7I4509
14 / 69
1D3_4325
15 / 69
Carolina Panthers
AE7I4650
16 / 69
1D3_4299
17 / 69
Carolina Panthers
AE7I4630
18 / 69
AE7I4752
19 / 69
AE7I4795
20 / 69
AE7I4713
21 / 69
AE7I4725
22 / 69
AE7I4686
23 / 69
AE7I4876
24 / 69
AE7I4819
25 / 69
AE7I4958
26 / 69
AE7I4850
27 / 69
AE7I4961
28 / 69
AE7I4951
29 / 69
1D3_4429
30 / 69
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4363
31 / 69
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4368-2
32 / 69
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4390
33 / 69
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4539
34 / 69
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4409
35 / 69
Carolina Panthers
AE7I4952
36 / 69
1D3_4516
37 / 69
Carolina Panthers
AE7I4951
38 / 69
AE7I5182
39 / 69
AE7I5259
40 / 69
AE7I5011
41 / 69
AE7I5067
42 / 69
AE7I4783
43 / 69
AE7I5229
44 / 69
AE7I5197
45 / 69
AE7I4998
46 / 69
AE7I5514
47 / 69
AE7I5428
48 / 69
AE7I5511
49 / 69
AE7I5420
50 / 69
AE7I5429
51 / 69
AE7I5520
52 / 69
AE7I5326
53 / 69
1D3_4703
54 / 69
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4743
55 / 69
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4695
56 / 69
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4830
57 / 69
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4623
58 / 69
Carolina Panthers
AE7I5345
59 / 69
1D3_4851
60 / 69
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4802
61 / 69
Carolina Panthers
5D4_5543
62 / 69
5D4_7630
63 / 69
5D4_5560
64 / 69
1D3_4889
65 / 69
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4777
66 / 69
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4906
67 / 69
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4915
68 / 69
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4901
69 / 69
Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Stats and Superlatives: Offensive explosion not enough in Atlanta

D'Onta Foreman rushed for over 110 yards and had three rushing touchdowns.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers get ground game going against Bucs

The Panthers rushed for 173 yards with 6.4 yards per rush, the highest rush average since 2020.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Production halts after solid start in LA

The Panthers outgained the Rams, 105-24, in the opening stretch, but couldn't keep it going.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Derrick Brown making impactful plays

Brown had two pass deflections to give him six this year, most among defensive linemen.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers score defensive TD for second straight game

The defense scored in back-to-back games for the first time since 2005.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Defense, special teams make big plays

Sunday was the first time since 2004 that Carolina had a defensive touchdown and blocked field goal in the same game.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Christian McCaffrey tops 100 rushing yards

McCaffrey had his 11th career 100-yard rushing game, his first since 2019.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Robbie Anderson goes deep in Week 1, again

Anderson has scored TDs of at least 50 yards in each of the last three season openers.

news

Stats and Superlatives: DJ Moore ends season in elite company

Moore joined Stefon Diggs as the only wideouts with at least 1,100 receiving yards in each of the last three seasons.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Frankie Luvu has career game

Luvu had three tackles for loss and helped limit New Orleans to 73 net rushing yards.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Individuals reach milestones

DJ Moore and Jeremy Chinn hit season totals to put them in the Panthers record books.

Advertising