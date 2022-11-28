Postgame Transcripts: Week 12 vs. Denver

QB Sam Darnold

RE: How good did it feel to be back out there after such a long lay off?

Yeah, it felt great to be able to get that win. I think just the preparation that went into it this whole week. We had a ton of guys going down with different sicknesses, guys were battling this week, trying to prepare for this game. It showed out there, it showed our resilience. Defense, special teams, offense, you know all three phases. It was huge to come up with this win.

RE: How long have you been practicing the fumble and roll move?

Man, ever since I can remember. Rolling in that grass when I was young. No, you know I jumped on top of it and realized no one touched me, and figured I would just try to get in the end zone anyway possible.

RE: Is that an innate muscle memory? How did you know in that moment that no one touched you, what was going on in your head in that moment?

Whenever you are on the goal line it's whatever you can do to get in the end zone. That was kind of my thought process there. It's a good highlight tape to add to the repertoire but, no, you would like to be able to hold on to the football, make that guy miss and just walk into the end zone, but it was good to get in there.

RE: DJ Moore said before the 52-yard completion, you had a conversation. What did you see, what did you convey to him?

We had kind of dialed that play up at halftime, with all the run action and runs that we had showed. We had plays dialed up even before then but I was just talking to him about his angle, where he wanted to take it based on the safety leverage and how Pat Surtain was playing him. We were just having a conversation about that.

RE: You took your shots early in the game, what was it about Denver's defense that was easy to exploit?

There was nothing easy about going up against those guys. You know Denver's defense is one of the best defenses in the league. You know you look at them on third down in the red zone situationally. I think it's just a credit to our guys, our offense and how well we prepared all week, like I said. You know it was great to just be able to go out there and kind of dictate the tempo. Whenever you can go out there and do that as an offense, you know, you're going to have a good day.

RE: Seems like the running game set up the play action, how important was that?

No doubt, our offensive line is rolling right now. Those guys are tough and there's not a whole lot of defenses that want to go out against those guys right now. Not only our offensive line, but our running backs, our tight ends, the way they are blocking, our receivers, the way they are blocking. So I mean our whole run game is setting up for the pass game. I feel like we've really figured out our identity so far this year. We just have to keep going. We just have to enjoy the bye week, I think that's first and foremost. Having a late bye, be able to enjoy it, but get right back to work.

RE: Coach Wilks put up all his star players and challenged them to be stars. Was your picture up there with them and what did you think about the whole approach?

Yeah, to be able to put the guys who need to be able to step up or who should be leaders on the team and who are leaders on the team. You want those guys to be able to step up when their numbers are called. I feel like as a whole team we did that. We have leaders, not just first rounders, second rounders, all throughout this team sprinkled, undrafted guys, late round guys, guys that we picked up in free agency. There are so many leaders on this team, whether they are vocal or lead by example. It's special to see how this group has come together. Again like I said, we just have to keep it rolling and figure out a way to win next week, or the week after.

RE: What does that say about Coach Steve Wilks that he did that?

I think Coach Wilks is a really good coach, a really good leader. To be able to stand up here and tell us exactly what he expects, and if he we don't do what he says or what he expects us to do, then we're flat out not going to win the game. I feel like that sheer honesty is respected amongst men.

RE: Wilks already declared that you would be starting in Seattle, has he communicated that to you? What does it mean to you to have that confidence, and to put you in 12 weeks into a season?

To be able to go out there, win the game, I think first and foremost. To be able to feel comfortable out there, to be honest, I think it took a couple of plays for me to finally feel comfortable out there. Once I got my feet wet a little bit out there and threw my first completion, I feel like it was smooth sailing, especially with the way that we were running the football. Yeah, I felt really comfortable. Again, as long as I get to play football, I'm happy.

RE: How do you feel you are different from the last time you had an opportunity to get live work?

I think for me, going back to that Preseason Three, there is different guys coming in and out, you're just kind of running your base system. I feel like with a week of preparation, it's just a different ball game. We had a certain attack that we were ready to attack this Denver defense with and I thought we did a really good job of that. And you know, we just kind of went about our business and did that for 60 minutes and came out with W. I think the preseason, you just kind of run your base stuff and you're looking to just execute and go about it that way.

RE: Cade Mays at fullback, what do you like about that look and how impressive is he as an athlete to be able to pull that off with that size?

For sure, big Cade man, being able to get a start. I think he started the game off for us. I don't know if the o-line feels good about that, a rookie getting the start but I'll have to talk to them about that. Cade did really good job out there for us when he got his number called, especially in that four-minute period when we had to run the ball and the defense knew that we were running the ball and we were going to try to run the clock out. Cade did a really good job when he was in there and it was good to see him.

RE: The team did not look like a 4-8 team today, how much pride are you guys taking in playing beyond the standings right now?

You know I think a lot of people can get lost in what people's records are and what have you. The NFL, it truly is any give Sunday. Anyone can beat anyone. There is so much talent out here on Sundays and on that field. If you don't come with your A game you're going to get beat. That's just how it rolls, that's just how it goes on Sunday. And for us to be able to go out there and execute and have a great week of prep and do everything that we needed to do to win that ball game, it was special. I am really proud of the guys and I know we are going to enjoy the bye week.

RE: You said as long as you get to play football you are happy, it had to be frustrating to not get to play football for almost three months

Yeah, no doubt. I think for me, it's just, you know, obviously practice is fun. You get to practice, you get to throw the ball around, but being able to go out there on Sunday and throw it and have fun with the guys, especially getting a win, nothing better than that.

RE: For yourself personally, how much validation is there after this time off, the injury, bringing in Baker Mayfield in the offseason that you get a shot today and the win?

Yeah, I mean listen, you know it truly isn't about me. There are so many guys that had a hand in this, for me to just go out there, do my job and find some completions, move the chains a couple of times. Like I said our run game was stout today. Whenever our running backs, our offensive line, our receivers, tight ends can block like that, you know we can just stay ahead of the chains and keep it rolling, have a couple good drives, and our defense can play the way that they played, I would be silly to sit up here and take all the credit. It was truly a team effort. I made my plays when I could. Just super proud of the guys in the locker room.

RE: While you were off did it help you look at the game in a different way that helped lead to your performance today?