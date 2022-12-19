Postgame Transcripts: Week 15 vs. Pittsburgh

QB SAM DARNOLD

RE: Were you surprised by how much pressure they were able to get on you?

I think they did a good job obviously of, you know, stopping our run game and getting pressure. But I think we are a better team than what we showed today. Obviously, we have a short week, we have a game on Saturday. We have to watch the tape tomorrow, and then we'll be watching some film of the guys we got. It was a tough one today and a lot to learn from but at the same time we have a short week, so we have to flush it quick.

RE: From a momentum standpoint, you guys were sitting on the sideline for 21 plays, how difficult was that from a rhythm standpoint?

I think for us we're just focused on what we have to do coming out for the second half, having a really good first drive. Obviously, the situation is what it is. But that's nothing as an offense we can control. We just have to do our best to go out there and respond. Answer a score with a score. I think that is something that we have to do a lot better. We obviously need to be better on third down and we need to be better in the red zone, flat out.

RE: Did you have to warm up a couple of times during that span?

Yeah, I mean I just like to stay warm. Some quarterbacks don't, I do. Whether it's an eight-play drive or a 20-play drive, I like to stay warm.

RE: Obviously there were a lot of Steelers fans in the crowd, was that disappointing or tough to play against, when you are in your home stadium and you have a lot of opposing fans?

It didn't affect us at all. I think that the way that our guys were able to just focus on what we could control, which is going out there and executing. Obviously, we didn't do enough of that but the crowd didn't have a factor in it. I was able to use my cadence, we didn't have to go silent. So, yeah, it wasn't a factor in that area.

RE: When did you know it was going to be more difficult to run today versus the last couple of weeks? Was that something you expected in preparation or sometime during the game?

Yeah, we knew they would have a good plan for our run game. I just think that's something that, obviously we would like to run the ball a little bit better than we did. We are going to look at the tape and figure out what we need to do in that regard.

RE: Do you think you will see stacked boxes for the rest of the season because of the success that you had when you were running?

I think with the way we are able to run the ball, any teams that are able to run the ball, you see more one-high coverage. So that's when our chances come to be able to take shots up top. We have to be able to hit them. That's another thing that we have to do is be able to hit those shots when they come.

RE: Were there any shots you felt like you missed today?

I had DJ (Moore). I got pressure but you know I was able to complete the ball to Terrace (Marshall Jr.) on the first drive, on the touchdown drive. There was a couple. That other one to DJ down the right sideline in the second quarter. Tried to give him a chance and then that last one where we got PI (pass interference) down the left sideline on our second to last drive. You know, I wish I could have put that in a better spot for Moo (Marshall) to be able go up and get it and score because he ran a really good go route. Obviously as a quarterback there's always a few you'd like to have back and those were some of them.

RE: How are you about giving feedback to Ben McAdoo about if you like a matchup that you see? How vocal are you about that throughout the game?

We're always looking at stuff, seeing how we can adjust to what they're doing - if we see a weakness to be able to go after it. So we are always communicating on the sideline.

RE: What adjustments did you notice them make after the three third down coverages and the touchdown drive you had?

I think they did a really good job on third down after that of just playing man coverage. I think that one false start, it was third-and-three, to be able to get backed up to third-and-eight, obviously, that's a tough situation. I think you have to give credit to them and what they did and how they adjusted and the kind of players that they have. They have really good players over there. With that being said, we could have done a lot better job on third down and in the red zone.

RE: How much of the pressure was maybe from you holding the ball too long or just the pressure just being too much with coverage?

It's tough to say without watching the tape. You know I think they did a pretty good job in the back end of covering some of our stuff. With that being said, I have to be able to get the ball down and go through my reads a little quicker. And then there were a couple in the red zone where I am trying to scramble, make something happen. Again though, I have to look at the tape.

RE: Regarding that, in terms of spreading out, you were very successful in doing that in past games. You didn't spread out too much this game.

I think we ran a couple and I think they had a really good plan for us for that. Again we just have to look at the tape and see how we can get better and see how we can adjust.

RE: You know you guys are always saying one game at a time, but the reality is you controlled your own destiny coming into this. You needed four wins in four games, how disappointing was it to lose at home when you had control of that destiny?

Obviously, what you said there at the end, losing at home, no matter what the circumstances are, it always sucks to lose one at home. Again like I said you have to give a lot of credit to those guys, to the Steelers. At the end of the day I feel like we didn't play our brand of football. I think we just have to be better in all facets, especially third down and in the red zone.

RE: Was that a quarterback draw on third and eight going that direction? What did you see in particular, I guess it wasn't a read?

I think Minkah (Fitzpatrick) did a really good job on that play, being able to come down and try to make a six-man box. Yeah, I thought he did a really a good job on that play but again we have to look at the tape and see how we can get better.

RE: What can you guys do for that to keep teams from stacking the box?