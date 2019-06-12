Quarterbacks coach Scott Turner explains the thinking behind Cam Newton's throwing motion

"Making him a little more compact in his upper body. A little more closed off, just so he's not as open throwing the ball. And just to make him as efficient as possible and putting the least amount of stress possible," Turner said. "Now, you are going to put stress on your arm throwing the football – it's not a natural movement. But as little as we can on his shoulder, just to take care of him.

"Going forward, Cam is fully committed to doing everything he can to be the best player he can be and also take care of himself."

The rehab process has gone as well as anyone could have hoped.

Newton has thrown well through two days of minicamp, and his enthusiasm rubs off on everyone.

As the 2019 season opener creeps closer, it's a matter of repetition to get Newton ready to incorporate his new mechanics once the bullets start flying.