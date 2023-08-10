Rained-out final practice doesn't dampen training camp experience

SPARTANBURG — Former Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme was just hanging out in the lobby of the Mungo Student Center Thursday morning, drinking a cup of coffee and talking about what he saw in Wednesday's practice when the news came down.

Phone rings; it's some guy named Luke Kuechly.

"He's turning around and going back to the house," Delhomme said with a shake of his head.

This was not the way anyone was hoping training camp would end, with a rained-out joint practice with the Jets and a quiet walk-through without fans before the Panthers left Wofford College for another year.

Storms that rolled through the Upstate forced the cancellation of the final practice, which dampened some of the enthusiasm of the day before — when more than 10,000 tickets were distributed for the first session with the Jets.

But Panthers head coach Frank Reich said the lower fields were just too soggy to safely practice, so they just had a solo walk-through in Gibbs Stadium and called it a camp. What wasn't diminished was the way he felt about the camp, which came through in one of the meetings last night.

"We love where we're at," Reich said. "But we know we're not where we want to be yet."

Reich doesn't like singling out individuals or even individual position groups, but some of the progress in Spartanburg is undeniable.

Putting together a brand-new offense was going to be a challenge — with a staff that's still putting it together — but rookie quarterback ﻿Bryce Young﻿ impressed him and his teammates throughout.

"I mean, Bryce has looked good," Reich said. "He's continued to progress, like the rest of the guys on the team. Obviously, there's a lot of attention and focus on being the first pick of the draft and being our starting quarterback. So I get that.