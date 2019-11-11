Rapid Reactions: Comeback falls short as Panthers fall to Packers

The Packers responded with a touchdown of their own, but the Panthers came back to take a 10-7 lead and force a Green Bay punt. The Panthers took over at their own 45-yard line and quickly crossed midfield, but on the next play Allen fumbled the snap and the Packers recovered.

Six plays later, the Packers were in the end zone with a 14-10 lead, and the Panthers offense struggled to get back on track before halftime.

Later, on the Panthers first possession of the second half, the offense found its momentum again. Allen had driven the Panthers all the way down to the Packers' 11-yard line before he threw his fifth interception of the season.

Another promising set up brought to a halt by a Panthers turnover.