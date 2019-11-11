Stats and Superlatives: Panthers can't slow Packers rushing attack

TEAM STATS
- Carolina posted 401 net yards, outgaining Green Bay 401-388. It marked Carolina's third game over 400 yards this season, and just the second loss when outgaining an opponent.
- Green Bay accumulated 163 rushing yards, including three rushing touchdowns. It marked the third game over 150 rushing yards for Carolina opponents this season. The Packers averaged 6.0 yards per carry.
- The Packers won the turnover battle, 2-0. In Carolina's five wins, the Panthers have had 17 takeaways, but only two takeaways in the four losses.
- Carolina had 19 passing first downs, a new season high. The Panthers finished with 281 net passing yards, the second-most this season and a new high with Kyle Allen under center.
PLAYER STATS
Panthers
- Kyle Allen had a career-high 307 passing yards with 28-for-43 passing and one passing touchdown. He also had an interception and fumble lost.
- Christian McCaffrey posted his sixth 100-yard rushing game of the year, finishing with 108 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. He added 33 receiving yards to finish with 141 yards from scrimmage. McCaffrey's rushing touchdown was his 11th of the season and a rushing TD in the seventh-straight game, the longest active rushing TD streak in the NFL.
- DJ Moore had his second-straight 100-yard receiving game and third of his career. He tied his career high with nine catches for 120 yards.
- Greg Olsen had eight receptions for 98 yards, his most receptions since he had nine against Green Bay back in 2017. Olsen passed 700 career catches (701) which ranks fifth among all tight ends in NFL history.
- Gerald McCoy posted a half-sack and a big tackle for loss to end the half and keep Green Bay out of the end zone. He posted four tackles.
- Vernon Butler posted a sack, his career-best fourth of the season.
- Eric Reid led the team in tackles (8) for the second time in as many weeks.
Packers
- Aaron Jones had 93 rushing yards and scored three rushing touchdowns, the third player with multiple rushing touchdowns against Carolina this season.
- Aaron Rodgers threw for 233 yards, but did not throw a passing touchdown for just the second game this year.
