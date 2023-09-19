Rapid Reactions: Defense solid, offense uneven in loss to Saints

CHARLOTTE — The good news is, it appears the Panthers still have the kind of defense that can keep them in games.

The bad news is, they may need to until a brand-new offense begins to find itself.

The Panthers couldn't make a solid effort by a depleted defense matter, as the offense failed to sustain much of anything in a 20-17 loss to the Saints.

All the highlights were on one side of the ball, whether it was Frankie Luvu filling up a stat sheet with two sacks, Vonn Bell﻿'s interception, or the constant pressure on Saints quarterback Derek Carr.

The problem was the offense wasn't able to make their own plays.

The Panthers managed just 239 yards and 14 first downs (4-of-14 on third downs), and didn't get into the end zone until there was 1:16 left in the game.

After running for 154 yards last week, the Panthers ran for 100 against the Saints, but 34 of that came on quarterback scrambles.

And rookie quarterback Bryce Young couldn't get anything going passing. He finished 22-of-33 for 153 yards, with a touchdown and two-point conversion late to ﻿Adam Thielen﻿, but wasn't able to consistently connect on anything downfield.

There was also a sack-fumble he lost and another one that was called back on a penalty.