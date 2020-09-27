Rapid Reactions: Defensive takeaways lead to 21-16 win

THE SWOLE KICKER

Slye was the Panthers' MVP, booting through five field goals.

The second-year kicker tied a franchise record with four made field goals in a half, making his final attempt from 22 yards out as time expired in the second quarter. Slye then extended Carolina's lead to 21-10 in the fourth quarter, hitting a 31-yarder for his fifth field goal.

The five makes were the most by a Panthers' kicker since Justin Medlock hit that many in a loss to the Bears in October 2012. John Kasay still holds the franchise record with six makes against the Saints in 2004.

But Slye backed up his reputation as the "swole" kicker by picking up a special teams stop on his first kickoff of the game. He was credited for a tackle on returner Joe Reed, halting him at the Chargers' 26-yard line. If not for Slye's stick, Reed likely would've had a much bigger return.

ANOTHER BIG SPECIAL TEAMS PLAY

Long snapper JJ Jansen made a huge play by downing Joseph Charlton﻿'s final punt on the 1-yard line. Though Jansen threw the ball backward and the play was initially ruled a touchback, it was changed upon review. Jansen was ruled to have established possession with two feet down, and the 19-yard difference meant Herbert and the Chargers needed 99 yards with no timeouts to win the game.

THIRD DOWNS AN ISSUE FOR BOTH SIDES

Carolina's defense struggled on third downs again, allowing Los Angeles to convert 10 of its 14 attempts.

The Panthers' offense had the opposite problem, going 3-of-12 on third down.