Rapid Reactions: Lack of consistency on offense leads to loss at New York

Sep 18, 2022 at 04:13 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
baker-mayfield-week-2-rapids
John Munson/AP

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — A week ago, the Panthers were able to play a solid second half of offense and then some.

Sunday, it wasn't much more than one good series.

Other than a touchdown drive that lasted exactly one minute, the Panthers struggled to find a rhythm when they had the ball, and lost 19-16 to the Giants at MetLife Stadium to fall to 0-2 on the season.

The Panthers had brief moments of momentum but couldn't stitch them together consistently enough.

They were 2-of-12 on third downs for the day,Christian McCaffrey had 15 carries for 102 yards (including a 49-yarder), but they weren't able to do enough with the ball in the air.

Baker Mayfield was 14-of-29 for 145 yards and a touchdown (a quick, 16-yard strike to DJ Moore on the Panthers' opening possession of the third quarter). But the lack of cohesion was evident, as they didn't convert a third down on five attempts in the second half.

That unraveled a solid defensive day, as the Panthers kept Saquon Barkley from running away with things like he did against the Titans last week.

— Former Panthers kicker Graham Gano was the difference, hitting four field goals, including a 51-yarder and a 56-yarder in the fourth quarter.

The Giants didn't hesitate letting him try the longest one late, secure in his big leg and experience.

— The Panthers started off poorly again, and it was nearly disastrous.

After Chuba Hubbard fumbled the game's opening kickoff, they followed with another turnover on their next drive, with Robbie Anderson coughing it up.

Being able to hold the Giants to a pair of field goals after those gifts of field position was an accomplishment.

Hubbard put the ball on the ground again in the third quarter but was ruled down by contact after an otherwise-good 37-yard return.

— Defensive tackle Bravvion Roy was carted to the locker room in the third quarter, leaving the Panthers thin at the position.

With Phil Hoskins inactive, that left rookie Marquan McCall as the only backup to starters Derrick Brown and Matt Ioannidis.

Cornerback Donte Jackson wasn't able to finish the game with a hamstring injury of his own.

PHOTOS: Game action shots Panthers-Giants

View best in-game photos from Carolina's game against New York.

220918 WK 2 NY Giants-144
1 / 91
Carolina Panthers
AE7I5732
2 / 91
1D3_9343
3 / 91
Carolina Panthers
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, left, looks to throw during the first half an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
4 / 91

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, left, looks to throw during the first half an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Noah K. Murray/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants' Tanner Hudson, right, runs with the ball during the first half an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
5 / 91

New York Giants' Tanner Hudson, right, runs with the ball during the first half an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Noah K. Murray/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
1D3_9015
6 / 91
Carolina Panthers
0H9A8178
7 / 91
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
1D3_8442
8 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8454
9 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8321
10 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8239
11 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8427
12 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8372
13 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8311
14 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8243
15 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8313
16 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8229
17 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1CW15504
18 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15530
19 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15620
20 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15452
21 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15513
22 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15462
23 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15367
24 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15452-3
25 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
0H9A8207
26 / 91
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
1CW15433
27 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
0H9A8204
28 / 91
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
1CW15614
29 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15653
30 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15641
31 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15632
32 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15434
33 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15371
34 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15579
35 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15570
36 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15599
37 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_8927
38 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9134
39 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9085
40 / 91
Carolina Panthers
AE7I4791
41 / 91
1D3_8985
42 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8959
43 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8966
44 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8872
45 / 91
Carolina Panthers
New York Giants' David Sills V, right, fends off Carolina Panthers' Xavier Woods during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
46 / 91

New York Giants' David Sills V, right, fends off Carolina Panthers' Xavier Woods during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Noah K. Murray/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants' Kadarius Toney, right, runs with the ball during the first half an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
47 / 91

New York Giants' Kadarius Toney, right, runs with the ball during the first half an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Noah K. Murray/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants' Kadarius Toney smiles during the first half an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
48 / 91

New York Giants' Kadarius Toney smiles during the first half an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Noah K. Murray/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers' Robbie Anderson reacts during the first half an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
49 / 91

Carolina Panthers' Robbie Anderson reacts during the first half an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Noah K. Murray/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers' Yetur Gross-Matos, right, tackles New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
50 / 91

Carolina Panthers' Yetur Gross-Matos, right, tackles New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Noah K. Murray/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
1CW15680
51 / 91
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220918 WK 2 NY Giants-132
52 / 91
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
AE7I5052
53 / 91
AE7I5028
54 / 91
1D3_9230
55 / 91
Carolina Panthers
AE7I4969
56 / 91
AE7I4941
57 / 91
AE7I4954
58 / 91
AE7I4919
59 / 91
AE7I4924
60 / 91
AE7I4891
61 / 91
AE7I4878
62 / 91
AE7I4828
63 / 91
AE7I4844
64 / 91
AE7I4869
65 / 91
AE7I4867
66 / 91
220918 WK 2 NY Giants-141
67 / 91
1D3_9643
68 / 91
Carolina Panthers
AE7I4825
69 / 91
220918 WK 2 NY Giants-136
70 / 91
1D3_9566
71 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9593
72 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9547
73 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9403
74 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9492
75 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9455
76 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9388
77 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9411
78 / 91
Carolina Panthers
AE7I5024
79 / 91
1D3_9315
80 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9216
81 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9274
82 / 91
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9683
83 / 91
Carolina Panthers
AE7I5816
84 / 91
AE7I4919
85 / 91
AE7I5813
86 / 91
AE7I4891
87 / 91
AE7I5796
88 / 91
AE7I4763
89 / 91
AE7I5907
90 / 91
AE7I5969
91 / 91
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rapid Reactions: Browns ride run game to 26-24 win

The Panthers allowed 217 rushing yards in a narrow Week 1 loss.

news

Rapid Reactions: Injury list a long one after preseason win over Bills

The Panthers pitched a shutout in the first half, but injuries in the preseason finale were the greater concern.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall to Patriots, 20-10

Carolina, resting most of its starters, dropped preseason game No. 2 after this week's joint practices in New England.

news

Rapid Reactions: Hot starts for Amaré Barno, quarterbacks

The Panthers won at Washington, with the rookie defensive end making his presence felt, and some solid quarterback play early in the game.

news

Rapid Reactions: Saints run away from Panthers in season finale, 33-7

Teddy Bridgewater threw a pair of red-zone interceptions as Carolina finished the year 5-11.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers win at Washington, 20-13

Carolina forced four first-half turnovers en route to win No. 5 this season.

news

Rapid Reactions: Packers hold on to beat Panthers, 24-16

Carolina dug itself a big hole in the first half, but made it a one-score game in the fourth quarter.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall to Broncos, 32-27

The offense came alive too late and the defense allowed scuffling QB Drew Lock to throw four touchdowns.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers drop 28-27 heartbreaker in Minnesota

The Vikings rallied from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers shut out Lions, 20-0

Carolina pitched its first shutout since 2015.

news

Rapid Reactions: Buccaneers run away from Panthers, 46-23

Tampa Bay broke open a tie game with a 29-6 run in the second half.

Advertising