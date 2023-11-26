Rapid Reactions: Offensive issues, injuries persist

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — If there have been themes in the Panthers season so far, it's been the inability to move the ball on a consistent basis, and a run of injuries that borders on the ridiculous.
Both came to the fore Sunday at Nissan Stadium, in a 17-10 loss to the Titans, which dropped the Panthers to 1-10 on the season and left them with few bodies in reserve by the end of the day.
The Panthers managed just 107 yards of total offense in the first half and 258 for the game. Like last week against the Cowboys, there was that one impressive touchdown drive (this week punctuated by a Chuba Hubbard touchdown run in the third quarter), but not enough to go with it.
The Titans weren't exactly killing it themselves, but another turnover by quarterback Bryce Young gave them a relatively easy touchdown.
A sack-fumble deep in their own territory led to Titans running back Derrick Henry's second touchdown of the game. The Titans were also able to squeeze in a late possession and ended up with a field goal just before the half, building a 17-3 lead at the break which was sufficient.
The Panthers allowed four sacks on the day, and Young finished 18-of-31 for 194 yards.
— In the first half alone, four players left the game with injuries. It continued in the second half.
Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle) was the first to leave the game (in his second game back after missing three following the bye). He came back in the second half, but didn't last long, leaving after a short reception in the third quarter.
Left guard Chandler Zavala (knee) went down, was helped to the sidelines, and later carted to the locker room.
The cart actually had to back up the cart to get Zavala, as it was already picking up outside linebacker DJ Johnson (neck) to make another trip.
Safety Vonn Bell (shoulder) left just before halftime. Neither Zavala, Johnson, nor Bell returned to the game.
The Panthers were scrambling at certain spots anyway, and those injuries highlighted the issues. When Zavala went down, starting right guard Brett Toth (there in place of Austin Corbett, who went on injured reserve last week) shifted to the left side, and Cade Mays went in at right guard.
Then when Mays left with an ankle injury in the third quarter, they had to turn to Nash Jensen to finish the game.
Cornerback David Long Jr.went down in the third quarter, but he returned to the game.
He was starting in place of Dicaprio Bootle, who went on IR last week also. Of course, Bootle was starting since CJ Henderson and Jaycee Horn weren't available.
Tight end Tommy Tremble left the game late with a groin injury also, and they were already without Hayden Hurst (concussion).
Plus, backup quarterback Andy Dalton was added to the injury report Sunday morning with an illness. He was active, but didn't have to play.
It's been that kind of year.
View all the action from the Panthers' game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 12.