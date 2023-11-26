Rapid Reactions: Offensive issues, injuries persist

— In the first half alone, four players left the game with injuries. It continued in the second half.

Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle) was the first to leave the game (in his second game back after missing three following the bye). He came back in the second half, but didn't last long, leaving after a short reception in the third quarter.

Left guard Chandler Zavala (knee) went down, was helped to the sidelines, and later carted to the locker room.

The cart actually had to back up the cart to get Zavala, as it was already picking up outside linebacker DJ Johnson (neck) to make another trip.

Safety Vonn Bell (shoulder) left just before halftime. Neither Zavala, Johnson, nor Bell returned to the game.

The Panthers were scrambling at certain spots anyway, and those injuries highlighted the issues. When Zavala went down, starting right guard Brett Toth (there in place of Austin Corbett, who went on injured reserve last week) shifted to the left side, and Cade Mays went in at right guard.

Then when Mays left with an ankle injury in the third quarter, they had to turn to Nash Jensen to finish the game.

Cornerback David Long Jr.went down in the third quarter, but he returned to the game.

He was starting in place of Dicaprio Bootle, who went on IR last week also. Of course, Bootle was starting since CJ Henderson and Jaycee Horn weren't available.

Tight end Tommy Tremble left the game late with a groin injury also, and they were already without Hayden Hurst (concussion).

Plus, backup quarterback Andy Dalton was added to the injury report Sunday morning with an illness. He was active, but didn't have to play.