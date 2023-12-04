Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall 21-18 at Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — The coaches changed.

The problems on offense remained.

The Panthers dropped a 21-18 decision to the Bucs at Raymond James Stadium Sunday night, in the first game after the firing of head coach Frank Reich.

The issues moving the ball through the air remained, as the Panthers passed for just 178 yards as they fell to 1-11 on the season.

Bryce Young finished 15-of-31 for 178 yards with an interception, part of a larger trend on offense. They mixed things up a bit, using some different looks throughout the game. They showed motions they hadn't used before and put Young under center and ran more, giving them a chance to use play-action.

At times, it looked like it might work, as he found DJ Chark Jr. for a few shots downfield, which they hadn't seen lately.

That gave them a chance late before a fourth-down interception by Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Running back Chuba Hubbardhad a solid game, with 104 yards and two touchdowns, on a new career-high 25 carries.

His second touchdown cut it to a three-point margin with 5:02 left in the game after Young's two-point conversion run.