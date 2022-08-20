Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall to Patriots, 20-10

— Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu started the game next to left guard Brady Christensen, and they played the first quarter with Walker before coming out of the game.

Ekwonu pancaked a Patriots defensive back on the first snap of the game, but the news wasn't all good after that.

He was in the vicinity of a pair of sacks on the second possession, while playing against the Patriots' first defense.

Ekwonu's physicality in the run game will be a plus immediately, but he'll have to get better as a pass-protector, especially with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett on tap in the regular season opener.

This was a chance against a good front seven, and more reps to gel with Christensen, but he's still very early in his process.

— Veteran tackle Cameron Erving left the game briefly with an elbow injury, and was initially listed as questionable to return. But he was back in the game later in the second quarter.

Safety Juston Burris (rib) and defensive end Amaré Barno (hamstring) also picked up injuries, and didn't return to the game. Running back Spencer Brown (ankle) was carted off the field as well.

— The Panthers were nearly playing with a regular-season roster, as there were 31 players listed as scratches before the game. There are 85 on the roster at the moment (they'll have to cut five more by Tuesday).

That group watching included most starters and players dealing with injury issues. Cornerback Jaycee Horn was initially slated to play some, but he worked out before the game and looked good, so they let him watch.

Keith Taylor Jr. and Stantley Thomas-Oliver III started at cornerback, and the second defense held Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and the starting offense to three-and-outs on the first two possessions. It was a solid start for the second group (with special teams standout Julian Stanford getting a sack early).

— While the regulars didn't play many snaps on offense or defense, the special teams continued to have a solid showing. The Panthers have improved in that area this offseason, and a number of core players ( Sam Franklin Jr., Giovanni Ricci, and others) are already emerging.

— Rookie linebacker Brandon Smith had a sack in the third quarter, and is another player who has shown some aptitude for special teams.