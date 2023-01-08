Rapid Reactions: Panthers finish season with 10-7 win at the buzzer

Jan 08, 2023 at 04:00 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
rapids-week18
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

NEW ORLEANS — The Panthers were running out of bodies, and they couldn't do much but run.

And yet, it somehow worked.

The Panthers beat the Saints 10-7 Sunday at the Caesars Superdome, finishing the season 7-10 in unusual fashion.

Sam Darnold hit Terrace Marshall Jr. for a 21-yard gain with 19 seconds left to set up a 42-yard field goal by Eddy Piñeiro, overshadowing a sloppy day passing the ball.

Darnold finished the game 5-of-15 for 43 yards and two interceptions, by far his worst day in six starts this season. He had been one of the most efficient passers in the league since taking over five games ago, but that wasn't the case Sunday. At least other than that one pass and just enough with his legs.

The win moved the Panthers to 6-6 under interim head coach Steve Wilks, who gave them a bit of life in the second half of the season (at one point winning four of six). But after last week's loss at Tampa knocked them out of playoff contention, the increasingly banged-up Panthers appeared flat early, before the dramatic finish.

— In addition to the picks, Darnold also fumbled into the end zone, but that one turned out OK, as backup guard Michael Jordan recovered it for a touchdown in the third quarter.

It was the second fumble this season by Darnold that resulted in a touchdown, after he got on top of his own for the Holly Roller Part Two against Denver in his first start.

— The Panthers entered this game with a remarkable ironman streak on the offensive line.

It didn't last.

Left guard Brady Christensen left in the first quarter with an ankle injury, was carted to the locker room and did not return. He was replaced in the lineup by Jordan, who started 10 games last year.

Near the end of the second quarter, right guard Austin Corbett limped off the field with a knee injury following a Darnold interception, and Corbett was replaced by rookie Cade Mays for the rest of the game.

Before Sunday, the starting line played every snap of every game this season, and they only used two starting lineups all year. Center Bradley Bozeman replaced Pat Elflein in Week 7, and that's the only change they made.

Last season, the Panthers used 13 different line combinations in 17 games.

— There was some fight in the two teams in the third quarter, with a pair of players ejected.

Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport was in the face of a group of Panthers players after a run and appeared to shove tight end Ian Thomas in the back of the helmet. Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman turned angrily and threw a punch at Davenport's helmet.

Both players were ejected.

Foreman had 12 carries for 67 yards before he was tossed, falling 87 yards short of 1,000 for the season.

— Veteran cornerback Josh Norman started the game for Keith Taylor Jr. and took a minute to get up to speed.

Norman was beat by Saints rookie Chris Olave for a 25-yard touchdown on the game's opening possession.

The 35-year-old Norman didn't play much in his first game back last week against the Buccaneers, getting just 10 snaps (and one in the first half) in that game.

— The Panthers were without four defensive starters to begin the game, with defensive end Brian Burns inactive with an ankle injury and Matt Ioannidis held out with a back issue. Along with cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Donte Jackson finishing the year on injured reserve, it was a mixed group of personnel.

Linebacker Frankie Luvu continued to make plays, including a key fourth-down stop in the second quarter. Rookie defensive end Amaré Barno had a sack in the fourth quarter, and hit Burns' signature Spider-Man pose to honor it.

PHOTOS: Game action shots from Panthers-Saints

View the best in-game photos from Carolina's Week 18 game against the New Orleans on Sunday.

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard runs during the first half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
1 / 61

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard runs during the first half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
1CW14089
2 / 61
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230108 Panthers at Saints-271
3 / 61
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is tackled by Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods during the first half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
4 / 61

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is tackled by Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods during the first half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara during the first half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
5 / 61

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara during the first half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold looks to pass during the first half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
6 / 61

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold looks to pass during the first half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton passes during the first half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
7 / 61

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton passes during the first half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints line up against the Carolina Panthers during the first half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
8 / 61

New Orleans Saints line up against the Carolina Panthers during the first half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara runs during the first half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
9 / 61

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara runs during the first half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold runs around New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport during the first half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
10 / 61

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold runs around New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport during the first half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold runs around New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport during the first half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
11 / 61

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold runs around New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport during the first half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
1D3_9093
12 / 61
Carolina Panthers
230108 Panthers at Saints-279
13 / 61
1CW13642
14 / 61
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230108 Panthers at Saints-268
15 / 61
230108 Panthers at Saints-276
16 / 61
1CW13527
17 / 61
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230108 Panthers at Saints-275
18 / 61
1CW13637
19 / 61
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13607
20 / 61
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230108 Panthers at Saints-285
21 / 61
1CW13272
22 / 61
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13155
23 / 61
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230108 Panthers at Saints-280
24 / 61
1CW13240
25 / 61
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230108 Panthers at Saints-270
26 / 61
1CW13546
27 / 61
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13588
28 / 61
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13632
29 / 61
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13597
30 / 61
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230108 Panthers at Saints-272
31 / 61
230108 Panthers at Saints-278
32 / 61
1CW13612
33 / 61
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13622
34 / 61
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230108 Panthers at Saints-282
35 / 61
230108 Panthers at Saints-274
36 / 61
1CW13445
37 / 61
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13668
38 / 61
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230108 Panthers at Saints-283
39 / 61
1CW13672
40 / 61
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13479
41 / 61
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230108 Panthers at Saints-284
42 / 61
230108 Panthers at Saints-273
43 / 61
230108 Panthers at Saints-277
44 / 61
1CW13628
45 / 61
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230108 Panthers at Saints-269
46 / 61
1CW13138
47 / 61
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard runs during the first half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
48 / 61

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard runs during the first half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
49 / 61

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) runs the ball past Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Phil Hoskins (71) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
50 / 61

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) runs the ball past Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Phil Hoskins (71) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (89) is defended by Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (6) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
51 / 61

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (89) is defended by Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (6) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman (33) runs the ball past New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
52 / 61

Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman (33) runs the ball past New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers guard Michael Jordan recovers a fumble for a touchdown during the second half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
53 / 61

Carolina Panthers guard Michael Jordan recovers a fumble for a touchdown during the second half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
54 / 61

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold passes during the second half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
55 / 61

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold passes during the second half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold fumbles in the end zone during the second half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
56 / 61

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold fumbles in the end zone during the second half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
1CW14024
57 / 61
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW14066
58 / 61
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW14028
59 / 61
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW14031
60 / 61
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW14072
61 / 61
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers' playoff hopes end with 30-24 loss in Tampa

Tom Brady connected with Mike Evans for three deep scores, dropping the Panthers to 6-10 on the year and stopping their postseason push.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers put up record day, beat Lions 37-23

The Panthers broke franchise records for total yards and rushing yards, as they improved to 6-9 heading into pivotal trip to Tampa Bay next week.

news

Rapid Reactions: Steelers run their way to 24-16 win

The Panthers struggled to get stops on third down, and Pittsburgh was able to control the clock and drop Carolina to 5-9.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers earn first road win of season, 30-24 in Seattle

Carolina's first win streak of the season puts them one game out of first place in the NFC South.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers beat Broncos, 23-10

Sam Darnold did enough to make a difference for a defense which continues to make plays.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall, 13-3, at Baltimore

A day of excellent defense was squandered, when they couldn't move the ball at all in Baker Mayfield's first start since Week 5.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers bounce back with Thursday night win over Falcons

The Panthers ran like crazy, made key defensive stops, and won their second straight home game under Steve Wilks to move to 3-7.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall in Cincinnati, 42-21

Carolina struggled on both sides of the ball, couldn't stop Joe Mixon, and changed quarterbacks at halftime.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall to Falcons in overtime heartbreaker

Despite D'Onta Foreman's three touchdowns, the Panthers dropped to 2-6 after a 37-34 loss.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers stun Buccaneers, 21-3

The defense shut down Tom Brady, and the offense came to life to win their first game under interim coach Steve Wilks.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers lose to Rams, 24-10

Wide receiver Robbie Anderson was sent to the locker room before the game ended, adding to a complicated day.

Advertising