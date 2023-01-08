Rapid Reactions: Panthers finish season with 10-7 win at the buzzer

NEW ORLEANS — The Panthers were running out of bodies, and they couldn't do much but run.

And yet, it somehow worked.

The Panthers beat the Saints 10-7 Sunday at the Caesars Superdome, finishing the season 7-10 in unusual fashion.

Sam Darnold hit Terrace Marshall Jr. for a 21-yard gain with 19 seconds left to set up a 42-yard field goal by Eddy Piñeiro, overshadowing a sloppy day passing the ball.

Darnold finished the game 5-of-15 for 43 yards and two interceptions, by far his worst day in six starts this season. He had been one of the most efficient passers in the league since taking over five games ago, but that wasn't the case Sunday. At least other than that one pass and just enough with his legs.

The win moved the Panthers to 6-6 under interim head coach Steve Wilks, who gave them a bit of life in the second half of the season (at one point winning four of six). But after last week's loss at Tampa knocked them out of playoff contention, the increasingly banged-up Panthers appeared flat early, before the dramatic finish.

— In addition to the picks, Darnold also fumbled into the end zone, but that one turned out OK, as backup guard Michael Jordan recovered it for a touchdown in the third quarter.