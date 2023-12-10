Rapid Reactions: Passing game struggles lead to another loss

NEW ORLEANS — The script is all too familiar this season.

A day when the Panthers played good-to-exceptional defense and ran like they were stealing something was squandered because they couldn't move the ball at all through the air.

The Panthers fell 28-6 to the Saints Sunday at the Caesars Superdome, dropping to 1-12 on the season.

While quarterback Bryce Young was not what you'd call efficient, he also didn't have a lot of help in the passing game, either.

Young finished 13-of-36 for 137 yards passing, with dropped balls at a number of crucial junctures.

They ran the ball in a manner reminsicent of last season, with 204 yards on the ground, and Chuba Hubbard continuing to show he can be a lead back. Hubbard finished with 23 carries for 87 yards.

The difference this week was Miles Sanders got involved, with 10 carries for 74 yards including a 48-yard gallop which was the kind of big play they've been waiting on all year from him. His previous long run was 15 yards on three occasions. Even Young scrambled effectively, with 40 yards on three scrambles.