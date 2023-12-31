Rapid Reactions: Ugly loss at Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's never great when your kicker comes up sore in pregame warmups.

It's worse when he's your best shot at sustainable offense.

The Panthers fell 26-0 to the playoff-contending Jaguars Sunday, on a day when Eddy Piñeiro was held out after complaining of hamstring tightness earlier Sunday. That turned out to be just the first of many things that went wrong as the Panthers fell to 2-14 heading into the final week of the season.

The frustrations of the day boiled over in the fourth quarter, when defensive tackle Derrick Brown, the most consistent player of the season, got thrown out after an altercation with Jaguars tackle Cam Robinson.

But that was just a symptom, on a day that started off weird, and never got normal.

Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill handled the opening kickoff out of necessity this time (after doing it on purpose in the rain two weeks ago against the Falcons, but he wasn't called on again. That's never a good sign because it means you didn't score any points.

The Panthers were held to 124 yards, and were unable to run (just 57 yards on the ground). It was the season-low in yards, eclipsing the 187 they gained against Dallas in Week 11.

Rookie quarterback Bryce Young was sacked six times total and four times in the first half alone. He got checked by athletic trainers after one of them and stayed in the game, but it wasn't one he'll want to remember.