Rapid Reactions: Ugly loss at Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's never great when your kicker comes up sore in pregame warmups.
It's worse when he's your best shot at sustainable offense.
The Panthers fell 26-0 to the playoff-contending Jaguars Sunday, on a day when Eddy Piñeiro was held out after complaining of hamstring tightness earlier Sunday. That turned out to be just the first of many things that went wrong as the Panthers fell to 2-14 heading into the final week of the season.
The frustrations of the day boiled over in the fourth quarter, when defensive tackle Derrick Brown, the most consistent player of the season, got thrown out after an altercation with Jaguars tackle Cam Robinson.
But that was just a symptom, on a day that started off weird, and never got normal.
Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill handled the opening kickoff out of necessity this time (after doing it on purpose in the rain two weeks ago against the Falcons, but he wasn't called on again. That's never a good sign because it means you didn't score any points.
The Panthers were held to 124 yards, and were unable to run (just 57 yards on the ground). It was the season-low in yards, eclipsing the 187 they gained against Dallas in Week 11.
Rookie quarterback Bryce Young was sacked six times total and four times in the first half alone. He got checked by athletic trainers after one of them and stayed in the game, but it wasn't one he'll want to remember.
He finished 19-of-32 for 112 yards and an interception, a rapid turnaround from last week's season-best performance against the Packers and the game-winning drive against the Falcons the week before that.
— The Panthers have been hammered by injury problems all year, and they had another frightening one.
Outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. left the game in the third quarter after landing hard on his back.
Haynes started to get back up, fell, got to one knee at a certain point, but fell back over again. He was placed on a backboard and carted to the locker room, creating a frightening scene during a long delay as he was treated.
Haynes has battled back problems all year, beginning at the start of training camp.
He flashed a thumbs-up as he was being carted to the locker room, and he did not return after being diagnosed with a concussion.
— That wasn't the only injury, either.
Left guard Cade Mays left the game with a finger injury in the second half and did not return.
When Nash Jensen replaced him, he became the seventh different player to play left guard this year. They've used eight different right guards.
Also, cornerback Jaycee Horn was active for the game but didn't play after he was questionable entering the game with a toe injury. With CJ Henderson a healthy scratch, the Panthers were short in the secondary.
