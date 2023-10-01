Record-breaker: Sam Franklin's 99-yard pick-six

Oct 01, 2023 at 01:54 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Sam Franklin

CHARLOTTE — Sam Franklin Jr. usually makes an impact on special teams.

Sunday, he did it on defense in a big way.

Franklin got the Panthers on the board first Sunday with a franchise-record 99-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Franklin was starting for the injured Xavier Woods﻿.

After picking off the Kirk Cousins pass in the shadow of the goal line, he started trucking up the right sideline, and got a big assist from teammate ﻿D'Shawn Jamison﻿ with a block on Cousins.

The play surpassed the previous long interception return, set by Julius Peppers with a 97-yard non-scoring effort in Denver on Oct. 10, 2004. (He was chased down at altitude by wide receiver Rod Smith.)

The previous long interception return for a touchdown was a 96-yarder by Tim McKyer on Nov. 5, 1995, against the 49ers.

The last pick-six for the Panthers was by cornerback ﻿Donte Jackson﻿ last year in Los Angeles in Week 6.

