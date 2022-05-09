Register for the 2022 Keep Pounding 5K

May 09, 2022 at 02:45 PM
Maddie Yih

CHARLOTTE - Join the Carolina Panthers and Atrium Health Foundation for the 12th Annual Keep Pounding 5K benefiting Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute and Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital.

This year's race is scheduled for Saturday, June 4. Check-in begins at 6:45 a.m. with the race starting at 8 a.m.

The race will kick off outside Levine Cancer Institute with a pep rally led by special guests from the Panthers and end on the field at Bank of America Stadium.

The proceeds of the annual race go to support the Keep Pounding Fund. Created by the Carolina Panthers and Atrium Health Foundation in 2003, the Keep Pounding Fund supports cancer research efforts throughout Atrium Health. Since its establishment, the Keep Pounding Fund has received over $3.6 million in charitable gifts, which exclusively benefit cancer programs at Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute and Atrium Health Levine Children's. By participating in the Keep Pounding 5K, you can impact the lives of patients diagnosed with cancer, while spreading awareness and contributing to vital cancer research programs.

Click here to register for this year's race or you can also make a direct donation to the Keep Pounding fund by clicking here.

Related Content

news

Taste of the Panthers returns in 2022

Come enjoy an evening of gourmet food and wine at Bank of America Stadium on May 19, presented by Wellcare.

news

Panthers celebrate fourth annual Keep Pounding Day

Players, coaches, and staff helped with four projects across the Carolinas, giving back to the community as a way of saying thanks.

news

USA Football, Panthers partner to host free blitz event for kids, families and youth coaches

The free, family event featuring exciting youth football clinics and giveaways will be held this Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte.

news

Panthers, Atrium Health to hold Parents Playbook event

Register for a free program for parents to learn about football health and safety.

news

Panthers, Atrium Health partner to build play therapy room

The grant will revitalize a play therapy room in the Atrium Health Behavioral Health Charlotte facility to provide a space for healing for the youngest and most vulnerable patients in the community.

news

TSE welcomes Charlotte Pride for staff discussion

The lunch seminar and Q&A was hosted by the organization's PRIDE employee resource group.

news

Stride celebrates Black History Month with speaker from Rock Hill's Friendship 9

David Williamson was one of nine students jailed for a lunch counter protest in Rock Hill in 1961.

news

Panthers fans, Harris Teeter customers "Round UP" over $1 million to fight food insecurity

Fans in North and South Carolina helped donate to local food banks over the holiday season.

news

New Charlotte Mecklenburg Main Library receives $10 million gift from Tepper Foundations

The new Main Library will be a hub of dynamic programming for the library system and an anchor of uptown's Seventh and Tryon redevelopment.

news

Panthers employees speak to female athletes at Harding High School for National Girls and Women in Sports Day

Women from various areas of Tepper Sports & Entertainment shared their paths to working in sports.

news

Panthers, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools athletics announce pilot Girls High School Flag Football league

Carolina Panthers charities is providing CMS Athletics with $50,000 grant to support the pilot program.

