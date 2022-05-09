Register for the 2022 Keep Pounding 5K

The race will kick off outside Levine Cancer Institute with a pep rally led by special guests from the Panthers and end on the field at Bank of America Stadium.

The proceeds of the annual race go to support the Keep Pounding Fund. Created by the Carolina Panthers and Atrium Health Foundation in 2003, the Keep Pounding Fund supports cancer research efforts throughout Atrium Health. Since its establishment, the Keep Pounding Fund has received over $3.6 million in charitable gifts, which exclusively benefit cancer programs at Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute and Atrium Health Levine Children's. By participating in the Keep Pounding 5K, you can impact the lives of patients diagnosed with cancer, while spreading awareness and contributing to vital cancer research programs.