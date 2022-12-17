Reidsville's Jimmy Teague named Panthers High School Coach of the Year

Dec 16, 2022 at 08:09 PM
The Carolina Panthers recognized Reidsville High School's head football coach Jimmy Teague as the winner of the team's High School Coach of the Year award presented by GMC at a surprise ceremony at Reidsville High School Thursday, December 15. Teague was surprised by players, students, family, administrators, and members of the community during the surprise program. During the ceremony, director of community relations Riley Fields and Panthers Legend Mike Rucker presented Teague with a commemorative trophy and a $2,500 grant check to benefit the Reidsville athletics program.

"Coach Teague's sustained excellence and contributions to high school football in our region, have made special impacts," said Carolina Panthers Director of Community Relations Riley Fields. "The Carolina Panthers and GMC are honored to name Reidsville High School's Jimmy Teague as the team's High School Coach of the Year and nominate him for the national Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award."

"What an honor it is to be called a high school coach of the year, not just for me, but for the school, the players, and all the guys I've worked with throughout the years.," said Teague. "This award is quite an honor for everybody, not just for me,"

"When you see people coming up and congratulating coach Teague this morning, these are people from the Reidsville community from the mayor down to residents...to me, that tells you a lot about what his impact is on the football field, but more importantly in his community," said Panthers legend Mike Rucker following the ceremony.

This wasn't the first time Coach Teague has been surprised. Reidsville High dedicated its football field in honor of Teague during a game in October 2021. Rams athletic director Joe Walker circulated a petition in the surrounding area which was signed by hundreds of people in the community and approved by the Rockingham County school board as a testament to his commitment and service to the Reidsville community.

Walker, a former player of Coach Teague's, shared that, "he's really done a lot for our kids and always put them first.  He works countless hours and has created a winning system. We always have good kids, but he's formed an environment where they can come in and be champions." Teague shared that the next 40 years of his players lives is what's going to be exciting. "Wins are great, but when I see these guys grow, come back, be good men, and have families, that's what I get the most enjoyment from."

Teague has led the Reidsville Rams program for 26 seasons during two stints beginning in 1992.  During that time, his teams have won eight 2-AA state championships and advanced to the state final this season finishing with a 14-2 record.  Coach Teague has compiled a record of 339-58 while at Reidsville (career 380 -111 overall). "The tradition goes back a long way in Reidsville. And football is a very important part of what our community does. It's just a blessing to be a part of this community which is home for me," said Teague. As a distinguished and well-respected coach, Teague was selected as head coach of the 2019 North Carolina Shrine Bowl team.

"Coach Teague's 37 years of coaching service to our region has impacted thousands of lives and united communities," said Walker,  "He's created a lasting legacy that is still being written."

