Robbie Anderson wants to put last year behind him

Granted, the context of last year's offense (with three different starting quarterbacks and a midseason coordinator change) didn't create the opportunity for many highlights for anyone, the difference in Anderson was stark.

But head coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday it was a "confluence of events" which led to last year's dip, and that the system being put in place by new offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo could offer a chance for a quick turnaround for Anderson as well as wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr.

"I think that if Robbie has the great training camp he's capable of, I really believe this offense is perfect for him," Rhule said. "I think he'll have a ton of production; I think Terrace will have a ton of production.

"One of the things in hiring Ben, one of the things for me that was really important was I don't want to just utilize one or two players."

Getting more production would be fine with Anderson, who struggled with dropped passes last year as well, though he's hoping he can leave all that behind him.

"I don't look back. I just look back on what I can improve and control and keep it simple," Anderson said. "Everything that I can control. Myself and what I do and make the most of my opportunities, and work, elevate, and grow."

His new jersey number's symbolic of the change he hopes to create, though it was also the number he wore in high school.

"And it represents new beginnings, and that's how I feel in a lot of aspects of my life," Anderson said. "A lot of growth, elevation. And it's saucy; it looked better than 11."

Anderson didn't shed much light on a recent tweeted-and-deleted message on social media that said he was considering retirement, but said it was more of a reflection of "personal things" than a workplace decision.