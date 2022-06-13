Frankie Luvu sharing his energy, and heritage

For Luvu, it's more than just something to fire up some teammates.

He learned it from the late Atonio "King" Tupuola, his coach at Tafuna High School. The Warriors teams became known for the chant, and Luvu knew what it could do to build a sense of community.

"'King,' he was very high on the Siva Tau," Luvu said. "It brought the team together, he was the tone-setter for the guys. He passed it down. When it was that time, he took it very seriously, because it got the guys locked in."

And what his old coach taught him was that it was about a certain togetherness, which brought the chants here.

The first time Luvu shared a version with his teammates was during a team meeting. A rookie had to sing, and it didn't go so well. There may have been some boos. Luvu quickly got everyone back on the same page, redirecting them with his energy.

"Everyone liked it; it got everybody locked in," Luvu recalled. "It's something I carried into game days, and got the whole team on it. Just try to create the energy and get ready to go to war.

"Everything we're saying in there is we're going to war, with my family. I've got my family. I've got my brother on my right hand and my left, right beside me. It relates to football, because it's a team and family sport."

The way Luvu brought that feeling is also consistent with the way he's played.