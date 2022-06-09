Panthers Games a chance to bond — and compete

The prize for winning the day? An oversized gold trophy – and bragging rights, of course.

Hekker — whose personnel-evaluating skill in drafting such a team should not go unnoticed — hoisted the trophy to a flurry of jovial, competitive boos and some cheers from his teammates.

"Everybody wanted to win," Hekker said. "It's a coveted trophy."

The Panther Games gave players a chance to get to know each other better off the football field – and have a little fun competition – as the offseason transitions into next week's minicamp.