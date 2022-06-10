Andre Roberts can still move

So even though it's a young man's game (he's the second-oldest player on the current roster, behind only long-snapper JJ Jansen), Roberts still has fresh legs and a mindset to match it.

"I love it. The young guys keep me young. They keep me fresh," he said. "They keep me up with the music, keep me up with some of the things they're doing. I learn a lot from these young guys, and hopefully they learn from me. But they keep my energy going, and I absolutely love it. . . .

"I think as the years have gone on, I gained respect throughout the league. I'm still trying to get respect of the young guys that's coming in. They don't know anything about me. I haven't been in the NFC for a little while, so I just have to reintroduce myself."

And as Tabor reminds you, Roberts can still get it done, making him more than someone you'd describe as good for his age, but someone who has wisdom in addition to a high level of physical talent.

"He knows the game, he's a crafty veteran," Tabor said, slipping into baseball speak for a second. "I shouldn't say crafty. He's a crafty and successful veteran. When you say the word successful, you usually think about guys that aren't moving a lot. But he has, and he's been good. We expect him to be good.