Donte Jackson "ecstatic" to keep building on defense

For one, Jackson wants to focus on improving Carolina's red zone defense, which ranked No. 30 in the league last season, and communication, particularly in red zone situations.

He has channeled his experience into making those improvements and helped set the mood for the Panthers' defense during voluntary OTAs.

"We came into OTAs just knowing that last year wasn't a fluke," he said. "Last year was something that – even though we had some things that we would like to get better at — we came in knowing that we also have stuff we can celebrate. We also have some momentum that we can continue to ride.

"We made a name for ourselves, and we set a standard. Now that's just keep working toward it and keep getting better. I think that's been the mood and trajectory we've been on."

While he's grown his confidence as a leader, Jackson has been sure of Charlotte since the moment he arrived from LSU as a second-round pick in 2018. He was always drawn to the city's warm and welcoming energy, and there was a mutual hope between Jackson and the Panthers that he'd stick around.

"I really wanted — and our staff ­did — want Donte back," defensive coordinator Phil Snow said Wednesday. "He's one of the more talented corners in our league, and he's shown great improvement from year one to year two under the tutelage that (cornerbacks coach) Evan Cooper has given him, so I was excited about getting Donte back."

Now Jackson's future appears certain. He has settled in Charlotte. He said he rarely returns to his hometown New Orleans these days, simply too busy embracing his status as a Carolinian.