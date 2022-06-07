Taylor Moton likes new-look offensive line

The Panthers went into the offseason intent on improving the line, and the work was done. A first-round pick and a couple of name-brand free agents represented the kind of influx of talent they needed.

"Six years in the NFL, that's kind of the nature of the beast, right? Moving parts, but it all comes down to how quickly can we mesh and gel together," Moton said. "That starts in OTAs and I think we're making progress, day in and day out. So we've got to continue to grow.

"We're focused on getting our line together now. Anything can happen. But the important thing is whoever is in, wherever they go, making sure they're as confident and prepared as possible when they arrive. I'm just trying to be a better leader every day, and get this ship in the right direction."

Moton's been the one steady thing the Panthers could rely on, starting every game each of the last four seasons. He's bounced briefly to left tackle in times of need, but now Moton gets to work with Ekwonu for the rookie's eventual ascension to the starting lineup.

Moton said he'd been impressed with the way Ekwonu has approached things so far. It's hard to get an accurate read on linemen until pads go on in training camp, but his college tape shows an aggressive blocker, and Moton's seeing a rookie who approaches his education with the same enthusiasm.

"Honestly he's a great kid, he's a very hard worker, he wants to get better, he wants to learn," Moton said of his new protege. "For where he was drafted, he's got a lot of humility to him, but he's also got a lot of confidence as well. He's got everything you want. He's someone who can grow. It's been great working with him so far, and I'm excited to continue it.