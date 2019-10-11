Ron Rivera Friday Press Conference Transcript

Were there talks about which day to come over?

Yes we did. And it's interesting because it's kind of why we came over different than a lot of teams usually do. One other team came when we did, coming out on a Wednesday night and landing Thursday. Having a walkthrough on Thursday and then trying to have that Friday, Saturday and Sunday as normal as possible. Friday is such an important practice day for us. I just didn't want to treat it like 'move it and hurry up and get it over with.' We wanted to make sure that we had time to focus in and work on that aspect of our game. Our Fridays are situational football days. So having talked to some of the other teams, we felt like this was the best situation for us. There's only one other team that did that and that was Seattle and they won. Having learned that, we thought there was something to it. I've been a part of a team that came over and spent the week, and I've been part of a team that came over and went late. It's kind of one of those things that you look at and try to find a little bit of an edge. We feel like this might give us an opportunity.

With the success of Efe Obada, will the NFL pursue more European athletes?

Yes, very much so. As you look at a young man like Efe, with the success he's had playing American football, a lot of it is that he doesn't have any bad habits. Everything that he's learning and growing and becoming is doing those things for the first time. As you watch his practice, when he makes a mistake, it's like for the first time. He doesn't make a lot of repetitive mistakes because he doesn't have bad habits. When you see him have success, it's because he's learning to do things the right way. I think as far as the European athletes are concerned, there's a whole new pool of athletes that are out there that we have to take a look at. Whether they play soccer or rugby or I should say, European football, these guys are tremendous athletes. The league most certainly is looking at it and the league has a program right now to bring foreign athletes into the mix.

How does winning contribute to the Panthers brand?

Very much so. If you talk to our folks and go back to the 2013 season and how it all translated into sales. That's a big part of it. What we did in 2014. We had a lull in the middle and then we started to roll and got into the playoffs. What happened in December and January and February, we carried it right into 2015. Winning is a huge part of it. When you have success, it kind of filters down to everybody. It works hand in hand too. Sometimes when you're down, that part of it still has to bring fans in. That's what Amazon Prime did for us. I think it also brought some people saying 'OK I get it. They went through some real hard times and their quarterback got hurt and they tried to fight through it.' As you look at what each side does for one another, it's important. But winning, though, is the key. Everything you do has to be geared toward one goal. You have to have the same vision, and that is to win the Super Bowl. If you do that, and you put yourself in that position and you roll through it, you're gonna have success on and off the field.

What is the difference in the pass rush from Week 2 to now?

There's a huge difference. I've talked about this before, but you now have a group of guys that have played together. They have a feel for one another. And we also have Bruce Irvin back on the field. Bruce brings a little different attitude. Here's a very experienced guy that's had a lot of success in this league and the young guys just gravitate towards him. I've watched our young outside linebackers be around Bruce and Mario and I see them also understanding that they have to work with the DTs. Bruce talks to Gerald and he talks to Dontari and Kyle and Vernon. You see those guys understand that they have to go talk to them. Yesterday coming off the practice field, I was watching Brian and Dontari talk. Those are things when you see these guys communicating what they are doing and working on, then you feel that you're growing and getting better and having success. I think that's really cool because now going into our sixth game, they're facing a different group of guys up front so I'm kind of excited about that.

On Tampa's strengths

The one thing we know they do is rush the passer well. They are an attacking, aggressive style of defense. I think a lot of that is a reflection of their defensive signal caller. (Todd Bowles) has always been an aggressive blitzer. On the offensive side, they throw the vertical pass as well as anybody. They have a good complement of receivers and tight ends that can get vertical. And they do run the ball."

On the Panthers' brand growing

That's one of the things that Stephanie and I talked about when we got to Charlotte, was where were all the jerseys? We were coming from San Diego, Chicago and Philadelphia where the teams were so entrenched in the community. When I got there the team was only 16, 17 years old. Now, when you are there, you get to see our jerseys being worn by everybody. Our guys have done such a good of building our brand in our community. You do see the growth and the recognition. It's really cool for our guys. And I do think some of the things that Mr. Tepper has done to increase our visibility has truly helped.

I was on vacation in Italy this summer and this German couple came up to me and said, 'Hey, I recognize you. You are the Panthers coach.' It's kind of cool. This game is truly growing and it's growing globally.

Is the team getting a chance to visit Tottenham Stadium before game day?

We will go there tomorrow and do our walkthrough. I understand it's a brand-new stadium. Our president comes from Manchester City – he was part of their group – so he's got a very good background in what the new stadium is like. We know it's going to be field turf, so I think our guys are pretty excited about that. We also understand it's a stadium where the fans are right there. That will be another thing that's a little different. We'll have an opportunity to take a look at the sightlines tomorrow.

On learning from previous long road trips