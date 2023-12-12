Roof Above's Sandra Smith named Changemaker Award winner

"What she's doing is she's spreading joy, she's spreading love," said Dr. Michella Palmer, Roof Above's director of resources. "Her ability to cook well is a skill, but it's her personality, her ability to connect with neighbors.

"When you ask her about a recipe, she's like, oh, I don't know anything about a recipe. I put a little bit of this, and I put a little bit of that. But you can tell that it's made with love."

Smith is from and of the community she serves, growing up in Charlotte and joining Roof Above in 1994 after a lifetime in the city. She was born here, and raised here. So she connects with the people she serves in a personal way, calling them by name, often recognizing a former neighbor or classmate, and making a connection that makes every person who walks through her doors — and her community — stronger.

"My mission is to make sure you get some food in that belly," Smith said with a smile. "That's my mission. This group means a lot to a lot of people. It means a lot to me.

"I've been here over 30 years, and I've never been homeless but I've had some low times in my life. And just coming to this place when I got this job, it changed my life."