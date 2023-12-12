Roof Above's Sandra Smith named Changemaker Award winner

Dec 12, 2023 at 01:00 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
IC_ChangemakerAward_Thumbnail

CHARLOTTE — When the goal is to end homelessness, the first step is making your neighbors feel at home.

So for Roof Above director of food services Sandra Smith, hers is often the first friendly face people see and the first step toward making those she serves welcomed, nourished, and ready to take the next steps toward housing.

And because of the work she's doing to nourish and welcome everyone in our community on their path to housing, Smith has been named the Panthers' 2023 Inspire Change Changemaker Award recipient. Smith will be recognized at the Panthers' Inspire Change game on Sunday, Dec. 17, for going above and beyond in the pursuit of social justice.

In addition to receiving special recognition at the Inspire Change game, Roof Above will receive a $10,000 donation from the NFL Foundation in Smith's name. Roof Above is a comprehensive homeless service provider serving 1,200 people per day through street outreach, day services, emergency shelter and permanent supportive housing. (For more information on the 2023 Changemaker Award recipients, visit NFL.com/causes/inspire-change/changemakers.)

"She has been welcoming people at our door for more than a decade, knowing people's names and providing a sense of hospitality," Roof Above CEO Liz Clasen-Kelly said. "I think of her as one of the keepers of the heart of this organization. Roof Above's mission is to unite the community to end homelessness one life at a time.

"And we do that by meeting people's basic needs, meeting people where they are, and then walking with them and creating housing solutions. Sandra is at the very beginning of that equation. Sandra is helping meet the most basic need of hunger. But more than that, she's also doing it in a way that increases relationship."

Once they're in the door, fed, warm, and safe, the organization can more easily work toward finding housing solutions. More than 400 were housed in the last year alone, all of whom have tasted her gift not just for cooking but for connecting in a way that doesn't come from a recipe.

She oversees serving meals 365 days a year, but the Tuesdays and Fridays when she's in the kitchen making hot lunches always draw the biggest crowds.

Sandra Smith

"What she's doing is she's spreading joy, she's spreading love," said Dr. Michella Palmer, Roof Above's director of resources. "Her ability to cook well is a skill, but it's her personality, her ability to connect with neighbors.

"When you ask her about a recipe, she's like, oh, I don't know anything about a recipe. I put a little bit of this, and I put a little bit of that. But you can tell that it's made with love."

Smith is from and of the community she serves, growing up in Charlotte and joining Roof Above in 1994 after a lifetime in the city. She was born here, and raised here. So she connects with the people she serves in a personal way, calling them by name, often recognizing a former neighbor or classmate, and making a connection that makes every person who walks through her doors — and her community — stronger.

"My mission is to make sure you get some food in that belly," Smith said with a smile. "That's my mission. This group means a lot to a lot of people. It means a lot to me.

"I've been here over 30 years, and I've never been homeless but I've had some low times in my life. And just coming to this place when I got this job, it changed my life."

And in turn, she's changed many others, and made our city a healthier place, one plate at a time.

231128 Inspire Change Changemaker Nominee Surprise-128
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

Related Content

news

Ticketmaster Partners with Panthers to Support Memorable Special Olympics Unified Flag Football Game

news

Registration is open for the Carolina Panthers Spirit Rocks! Art Contest, presented by Lowe's

Schools can register for the contest from Aug. 28 to Sept. 14. 
news

Best of Social: Looking back at the Keep Pounding Classic

Circling back to take a look at the sights and sounds of the first ever high school game played at Bank of America Stadium.
news

Hawaiian wildfires hit home for Kamu Grugier-Hill

The Panthers linebacker and his teammates will wear Keep Pounding for Maui shirts before tonight's game to bring awareness and raise funds for relief efforts there.
news

The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation pledges $2 million to support The Umbrella Center

The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation announced its support of The Umbrella Center by pledging $2 million to aid in the construction of Charlotte-Mecklenburg's first family justice center. 
news

Panthers and Atrium Health host annual Heart of a Champion Day, offer life-saving screenings to local student-athletes

The Panthers, in partnership with Atrium Health, promoted health and wellness in the Charlotte community over the weekend, offering life-saving screenings to local student-athletes.
news

Panthers return INSPIHER Podcast for third season

The upcoming season will continue to highlight inspiring women across the Carolinas who are leaders within the community. 
news

Damar Hamlin, American Heart Association join Panthers for CPR training event

Nicole Tepper led the effort for Monday's CPR training and education event at the Atrium Health Dome.
news

TSE staff meet with students at Harding High School for Women's History Month

Topics included facing adversity, notes of encouragement, and mental health in the workforce.
news

Perspectives from NFL team presidents on International Women's Day

Panthers president Kristi Coleman and Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan spoke about the importance of being role models for young women and men. 
news

CMS Girls High School Flag Football League to kickoff second season

Carolina Panthers Charities is providing $60,000 in program funding and resources to support the success of the program.
Advertising