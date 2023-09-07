RXO named official supply chain and logistics partner of the Carolina Panthers 

Sep 07, 2023 at 08:45 AM
Morgans-File_1920x1080

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — RXO (NYSE: RXO), a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions, announced a multi-year partnership with the Carolina Panthers. As the official supply chain and logistics partner of the Panthers, RXO will transport the team's equipment to away games throughout the season.

"It's an honor to be aligned with our hometown team," said Drew Wilkerson, chief executive officer at RXO. "As official logistics partner, we'll efficiently move the Panthers equipment for away games. We've had the opportunity to work with the Panthers in the past, and we're excited to continue to expand our partnership and RXO's presence in the community."

"We are excited to partner with RXO, a key contributor to our team's logistics needs, and look forward to collaborating on new community initiatives in the coming seasons," said Dan O'Neill, vice president of corporate partnerships of Tepper Sports & Entertainment.

RXO moves freight efficiently by connecting shippers to a network of more than 100,000 carriers nationwide using cutting-edge technology. For more information, visit www.rxo.com.

About RXO

RXO (NYSE: RXO) is a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions. RXO offers tech-enabled truck brokerage services together with complementary solutions including managed transportation, freight forwarding and last mile delivery. The company combines massive capacity and cutting-edge technology to move freight efficiently through supply chains. RXO's proprietary technology connects approximately 10,000 customers with over 100,000 independent carriers across North America. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. Visit RXO.com for more information and connect with RXO on FacebookTwitterLinkedInInstagram and YouTube.

Related Content

news

Getting used to a new look

New defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is asking some new things of his secondary, but they think it plays to the strengths of the players they have on hand.
news

Week 1 Thursday Injury Report: All eyes on receivers

The Panthers were without both Adam Thielen and DJ Chark on Thursday, but Terrace Marshall Jr. continued to work.
news

Notebook: Thomas Brown previews Miles Sanders' Panthers debut

Carolina's offensive coordinator discusses what he's seen from the new running back, plus more from Thursday's press conferences with coordinators. 
news

Vonn Bell, the "professional," is a product of his upbringing

Bell carries lessons from his mother, his late father, and his late brother into a leadership role with the Panthers. 
news

Bryce Young keeping his focus on first game, not the first of many

The track record for rookie quarterbacks includes a lot of hard lessons to learn, even for the No. 1 overall picks and the best of all time.
news

Notebook: Brian Burns "hasn't made himself a distraction," Frank Reich says

The Panthers' outside linebacker continued to attend meetings and practiced Wednesday, and Frank Reich says he has remained a "complete pro." 
news

Week 1 Wednesday Injury Report: Adam Thielen limited

Thielen was a new addition to the injury list, and fellow wide receiver DJ Chark was also held out Wednesday.
news

Panthers announce 2023 captains

The team selected six captains for the season, including rookie quarterback Bryce Young, and veterans Shaq Thompson, Brian Burns, and Taylor Moton.
news

Week 1 Game Preview: Panthers at Falcons

Here are the facts and figures you need to know before the Panthers travel to Atlanta for their first matchup of the season. 
news

How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at Atlanta in Week 1

The Panthers game against the Falcons will air on FOX at 1:00 p.m.
news

Listen, learn, lead: How Panthers head coach Frank Reich got to know a new team

The first quarterback in franchise history embarked on his first year as head coach by being clear and honest with his new players, and also by hearing them.
Advertising