RXO named official supply chain and logistics partner of the Carolina Panthers 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — RXO (NYSE: RXO), a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions, announced a multi-year partnership with the Carolina Panthers. As the official supply chain and logistics partner of the Panthers, RXO will transport the team's equipment to away games throughout the season.
"It's an honor to be aligned with our hometown team," said Drew Wilkerson, chief executive officer at RXO. "As official logistics partner, we'll efficiently move the Panthers equipment for away games. We've had the opportunity to work with the Panthers in the past, and we're excited to continue to expand our partnership and RXO's presence in the community."
"We are excited to partner with RXO, a key contributor to our team's logistics needs, and look forward to collaborating on new community initiatives in the coming seasons," said Dan O'Neill, vice president of corporate partnerships of Tepper Sports & Entertainment.
RXO moves freight efficiently by connecting shippers to a network of more than 100,000 carriers nationwide using cutting-edge technology. For more information, visit www.rxo.com.
About RXO
RXO (NYSE: RXO) is a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions. RXO offers tech-enabled truck brokerage services together with complementary solutions including managed transportation, freight forwarding and last mile delivery. The company combines massive capacity and cutting-edge technology to move freight efficiently through supply chains. RXO's proprietary technology connects approximately 10,000 customers with over 100,000 independent carriers across North America. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. Visit RXO.com for more information and connect with RXO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.