Scouting Report: Saints got back on track before matchup with Panthers

Nov 20, 2019 at 09:30 AM
Headshot
Zach Goins
brees

CHARLOTTE – Two weeks ago a crack appeared in the New Orleans Saints' armor.

The Falcons milked the clock, dominated the run game and got pressure on Saints quarterback Drew Brees as they handed New Orleans a 26-9 loss in Week 10.

Now, a week later and following a sound 34-17 defeat of the Buccaneers, it seems like the Saints have repaired that crack nicely. As the Panthers prepare to head to New Orleans for another NFC South matchup on Sunday, it's time to look at how the Saints were able to get back on track.

Related Links

Dominating the ground game

A week removed from giving up 143 yards on the ground to Atlanta, the Saints defense returned to its run-stuffing ways against the Bucs, allowing just 36 rushing yards.

For a defense that ranks third in the league in rushing yards allowed per game (85.3), the explosion versus the Falcons was an exception, not the norm. The Saints were so effective in shutting down the Bucs' ground game that Tampa Bay only attempted a season-low eight run plays.

On the flip side, the Saints were able to get things rolling in their rushing attack – totaling 109 yards on the ground against the Bucs. This helped lead them to a 14-minute advantage in total time of possession – a combination the Falcons were able to use against the Saints just a week earlier.

The Panthers recently shored up their rush defense last Sunday against the Falcons, so replicating that success against the Saints would go a long way towards an upset.

kamara

The turnover margin

As the Panthers witnessed in Week 6, playing against Bucs' quarterback Jameis Winston means there will be plenty of opportunities for takeaways.

The Saints picked off Winston four times last Sunday, including a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown, while the Bucs were unable to force any turnovers of their own.

Earlier in the year, the Panthers led the NFL in pass defense, but lately, Carolina has struggled a bit against the pass. Still, the team ranks third in interceptions (12), but the defense hasn't been able to get a takeaway since Week 9. As flashy as the defense has looked at times – racking up sacks and takeaways – those big plays have often covered up some of its deficiencies.

Four times this season the Panthers have allowed over 300 yards passing. In three of the four, they have still emerged victorious due to a plus-11 turnover differential. However, the loss to the Falcons is a prime example of what can happen when those weaknesses aren't masked by takeaways.

Keeping Brees safe

In the Saints' loss to the Falcons, Brees was sacked six times and hit another four. Clearly that's not a winning recipe, and the Saints made sure to get it fixed.

Against the Bucs, Brees was only sacked once, with two other hits. Protection like that is what allowed him to throw for 228 yards and three touchdowns.

It also helps when half of those yards can go to one person. Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas hauled in eight catches for 114 yards and a touchdown – marking his sixth game with over 100 receiving yards this season.

The Panthers had trouble containing the Falcons two biggest receiving threats last Sunday, as wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones recorded 143 and 91 yards, respectively.

Unlike the Falcons' duo, the Saints' next biggest receiving threat comes out of the backfield in running back Alvin Kamara. With the front seven responsible for Kamara, that should allow the secondary to focus solely on shutting down Thomas.

Week 12 Wednesday practice photos

View photos from Wednesday's practice as Carolina prepares to take on New Orleans in Week 12.

191120practice_690
1 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_49
2 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_1000
3 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_1009
4 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_1001
5 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_1002
6 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_992
7 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_965
8 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_988
9 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_942
10 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_970
11 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_938
12 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_962
13 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_869
14 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_902
15 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_900
16 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_880
17 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_843
18 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_868
19 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_861
20 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_809
21 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_855
22 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_797
23 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_846
24 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_819
25 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_779
26 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_838
27 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_835
28 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_793
29 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_783
30 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_773
31 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_739
32 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_760
33 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_701
34 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_728
35 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_716
36 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_596
37 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_677
38 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_697
39 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_665
40 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_609
41 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_648
42 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_632
43 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_514
44 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_566
45 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_580
46 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_499
47 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_546
48 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_533
49 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_465
50 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_478
51 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_463
52 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_441
53 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_429
54 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_426
55 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_424
56 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_400
57 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_421
58 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_352
59 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_394
60 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_368
61 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_350
62 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_342
63 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_385
64 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_360
65 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_331
66 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_304
67 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_286
68 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_268
69 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_296
70 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_201
71 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_277
72 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_231
73 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_236
74 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_272
75 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_220
76 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_227
77 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_167
78 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_207
79 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_212
80 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_187
81 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_159
82 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_193
83 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_152
84 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_142
85 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_179
86 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_147
87 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_136
88 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_130
89 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_125
90 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_107
91 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_110
92 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_88
93 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_76
94 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_83
95 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_32
96 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_29
97 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_43
98 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_22
99 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191120practice_66
100 / 100
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

My View: Defending the Panthers den against the Broncos

Staff photographer Kenny Richmond talks about getting the shots that stood out from last week's win over Denver.

news

Search for QBs more complicated than ever

Picking in the top three is the path many consider best, but an increasing number of winning quarterbacks are coming later in drafts, or not being drafted at all.

news

Running backs feeling "unleashed"

D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard have provided a one-two punch, and dedication to the run goes back to Steve Wilks' focus on dominating up front.

news

Carolina Panthers join forces with Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt to promote NFL football and the Panthers throughout Germany

The Panthers are joining forces with Eintracht Frankfurt of Germany's Bundesliga – the top tier of German soccer.

Advertising