Seeing the whole field: Thomas Brown's rapid rise to play-caller

Brown has told the story many times that the moment he was convinced Young was the right choice was the night before his pro day workout, when an innocuous dinner conversation question about his weekly habits turned into a 20-minute dissertation, and they didn't get all the way through the week before Brown realized he was working with someone different.

Young laughs when he recalls it now, and said after the whirl of the pre-draft process, it wasn't until he sat with Brown prior to the rookie minicamp and broke down not just the particulars of the offense and what things were called, but the philosophy behind it, that he began to understand the way Brown understands the game.

"Obviously, at that time, I'm just trying to memorize stuff and figure out what things are called," Young said. "But when we did that, he took the time to not just say, you know what this is called and what the name of it was, but why we're doing it, what things are built off of the reason for the play calls, when to expect them what they're for. And that's something that not all play-callers do. Not all coaches do. Sometimes, it's just, memorize this, go here to here, and I'll take care of the rest.

"But that was something that really stood out was him being able to elaborate and explain the why behind things, his thought process so that he could make sure that I was tuned into it and kind of give me that insight into why things were going in.

"He can take what we've built since then, and that's something that he always does and is consistent with, which I really appreciate as a player. So that was probably one of the, the first things that stood out to me."