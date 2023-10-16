Frank Reich hands off play-calling to Thomas Brown

Reich has always called his own plays through his tenure as the Colts head coach and admitted that there was no pride in being 0-6 as a play-caller this year. But his conversations with Brown as they built the team's playbook this offseason — with components of Reich's background in a Philadelphia-style offense that leans into no-huddle and Brown's from the Rams with the emphasis on creating illusions with motions and formations — convinced him that Brown would be getting the job sooner rather than later.

"I know it's time, but there's a little bit of it that's hard, right?" Reich said. "Because I do like calling it. You like being right in the middle of the action; you like being responsible in the crosshairs, good or bad. You've got to live with that. I've always loved that about this game.

"But, at this stage, I think for me to be a better head coach — and part of my job as the head coach is coaching the coaches and helping develop the coaches — that whatever small role that I can play in helping Thomas take that step and become a great coordinator and play caller, I look forward to that."

When asked if he was encouraged to make this switch by owner David Tepper, Reich said it was "100 percent my decision, from start to finish." He said he's had conversations with Tepper and general manager Scott Fitterer about the topic for weeks, and he always felt like the bye served as a sensible "checkpoint."