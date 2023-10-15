Stats and Superlatives: Panthers fall at Miami ahead of bye week 

PLAYER STATS
- Wide receiver Adam Thielen hauled in an 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Bryce Young late in the first quarter. Thielen has recorded a touchdown in four of the last five games.
- Thielen extended his streak of games with seven or more receptions to five, his longest such streak since Weeks 2-8 of the 2018 season, including three games in that span of 10 or more receptions. He finished with 11 receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown.
- Thielen has four straight games with 75 receiving yards or more for the first time since Weeks 1-8 of the 2018 season, including three games of at least 100 yards in that span.
- Thielen recorded 100 yards on eight receptions (12.5 average) in the first half. This was the fourth time in his career that he recorded 100 yards prior to halftime and the first time since Week 5 of the 2019 season against the New York Giants.
- At the conclusion of today's game, Thielen ranks first in the league in third-down receptions (17), second in total receptions (50), third in receptions resulting in a first down (33), and ninth in receiving yards (509).
- Cornerback Troy Hill returned an interception 61 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. This is the Panthers' second interception returned for a touchdown this season, joining the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys for most in the league. It is also Hill's third interception returned for a touchdown in his career.
- With Hill's 61-yard return, the Panthers are the only team this season to have two interceptions returned 60 yards or more for touchdowns. It is also the first time the Panthers have recorded two 60-plus yard interceptions for touchdowns in a single season.
- Outside linebacker Brian Burns recorded his 50th career tackle for loss in the first quarter and passed Mario Addison (49) for sole possession of sixth all-time in Panther history.
- Since entering the league in 2019, Burns' 50 tackles for loss rank eighth in that span.
- Running back Chuba Hubbard recorded his first touchdown of the season on a 6-yard carry in the first quarter. His seven career touchdowns rank third among running backs drafted in 2021.
- Defensive tackle Shy Tuttle tallied three pass defenses, setting a single-game career best.
TEAM STATS
- The Panthers recorded 10 first downs in the first quarter, which are tied for the third-most in a first quarter in franchise history and the most since Week 13 of the 2019 season against Washington.
