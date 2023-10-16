Snap Counts: Week 6 at Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla — View the snap counts and playtime percentages for the Panthers against the Dolphins in Week 6 of the regular season.
|Player
|Offensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Cade Mays
|69 (100%)
|4 (13%)
|Ikem Ekwonu
|69 (100%)
|4 (13%)
|Taylor Moton
|69 (100%)
|4 (13%)
|Bryce Young
|69 (100%)
|Bradley Bozeman
|69 (100%)
|Calvin Throckmorton
|65 (94%)
|4 (13%)
|Jonathan Mingo
|64 (93%)
|7 (23%)
|Adam Thielen
|56 (81%)
|Chuba Hubbard
|53 (77%)
|1 (3%)
|DJ Chark
|46 (67%)
|Hayden Hurst
|38 (55%)
|9 (30%)
|Tommy Tremble
|31 (45%)
|17 (57%)
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|22 (32%)
|2 (7%)
|Raheem Blackshear
|12 (17%)
|8 (27%)
|Laviska Shenault
|11 (16%)
|9 (30%)
|Stephen Sullivan
|6 (9%)
|17 (57%)
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|6 (9%)
|7 (23%)
|Justin McCray
|4 (6%)
|4 (13%)
- If Chuba Hubbard's goal was to prove he could be an every-down back, he did everything he could. He played 53 of the 69 snaps (77 percent), and responded with 19 carries for 88 yards. It's a heavy workload for an offense that's going to live in three-wide personnel most of the time, and he made the most of it.
- In the absence of blocking tight end Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble had a bigger workload as well and also produced, with 45 percent of the snaps, two catches for 25 yards, and the best hurdle of the day.
- Starting right guard Calvin Throckmorton came out of the game late with a calf injury and was replaced by Justin McCray. That gave the veteran blocker, whom veteran line coach James Campen trusts enough to take him along to four different teams, his first offensive work of the season.
|Player
|Defensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|CJ Henderson
|67 (100%)
|6 (20%)
|Sam Franklin
|66 (99%)
|7 (23%)
|Matthias Farley
|63 (94%)
|5 (17%)
|Donte Jackson
|63 (94%)
|Brian Burns
|53 (79%)
|4 (13%)
|Frankie Luvu
|51 (76%)
|Derrick Brown
|47 (70%)
|6 (20%)
|Kamu Grugier-Hill
|39 (58%)
|12 (40%)
|Shy Tuttle
|35 (52%)
|6 (20%)
|Nick Thurman
|34 (51%)
|5 (17%)
|LaBryan Ray
|34 (51%)
|1 (3%)
|DeShawn Williams
|34 (51%)
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|30 (45%)
|4 (13%)
|Jeremy Chinn
|26 (39%)
|7 (23%)
|DJ Johnson
|24 (36%)
|14 (47%)
|Deion Jones
|22 (33%)
|Troy Hill
|18 (27%)
|8 (27%)
|Justin Houston
|18 (27%)
|Amare Barno
|12 (18%)
|22 (73%)
|Jammie Robinson
|1 (1%)
|18 (60%)
- The Dolphins are known for a high-powered offense and can put up big numbers in the passing game because of their speed, but this was very much a base defense kind of game. With CJ Henderson playing every snap and Donte Jackson playing 94 percent of them, it didn't leave a lot of work for the other defensive backs. Passing-down nickel Troy Hill played 18 snaps (27 percent), and D'Shawn Jamison didn't play on defense at all.
- DJ Johnson got more work, especially after the Yetur Gross-Matos injury, but he's passed Amaré Barno in the rotation at outside linebacker and has the kind of size to become a useful part on run downs.
- Jammie Robinson got his first defensive snap this week as the fifth-rounder subbed in for Sam Franklin Jr. for a play.
|Player
|Special teams snaps
|Chandler Wooten
|26 (87%)
|Claudin Cherelus
|21 (70%)
|DiCaprio Bootle
|20 (67%)
|Johnny Hekker
|9 (30%)
|JJ Jansen
|9 (30%)
|Eddy Piñeiro
|8 (27%)
|D'Shawn Jamison
|7 (23%)
|Ricky Lee
|4 (13%)
|Nash Jensen
|4 (13%)
- Speaking of Franklin, the Panthers have found their new special teams regulars in his absence since he has to expend energy starting on defense now. Linebackers Chandler Wooten (87 percent) and Claudin Cherelus (70 percent), and cornerback Dicaprio Bootle (67 percent) are the new staples in the kicking game.
