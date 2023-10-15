Notebook: Early run success something to build on heading into bye

Oct 15, 2023 at 07:10 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Chuba Hubbard

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Panthers center Bradley Bozeman﻿'s answer was short and to the point.

When asked if the early success running the ball was more in line with the kind of team they could be and wanted to be, he looked straight ahead.

"Yes," Bozeman replied.

The Panthers rushed for 108 yards on 25 carries — a respectable total considering they spent much of the second half trailing by multiple scores against the high-octane Dolphins. That included 19 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown for ﻿Chuba Hubbard﻿, who got the bulk of the work in the injury absence of ﻿Miles Sanders﻿.

It was their best running day since they had 154 yards on the ground in the opener in Atlanta, and was the closest thing to balance they've had in some time. Again, when the Dolphins got away from them in the second half, it was hard to sustain it (at a certain point you have to throw), but for a team looking for an offensive identity, it was a step in a direction they want to go.

"We know what kind of offense we are; we know the opportunities we have, we know what our strengths are weaknesses," Bozeman said. "We would love running the ball as an offensive line. So just trying to keep it downhill and really making defenses play you in the run game, we'll be able to take the shots over the top."

Related Links

That was there Sunday, as they hit three pass plays of 20 yards or more and six of 15 yards or more, a departure from recent weeks when they focused on keeping things short and safe.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich talked about finding "balance" in the run game, and it clearly helped quarterback Bryce Young early.

"I know the coaches are going to have a lot of conversations about what we're good at, what we're not so good at, and the game plan going forward," Bozeman said. "I know this is a great coaching staff. I have no doubts about this coaching staff, and they're going to put together a good plan for us and kind of figure out what direction we need to go in."

For Hubbard, it was also his best game since last December when he had 125 yards against the Lions. And while he was encouraged by the numbers, he also didn't lose sight of the bottom line.

"I feel like every single week we've taken a step," Hubbard said. "But, obviously, the goal is to win the game. That's why we're here. That's why we work so hard. I mean, you could throw for 1,000 yards, you could run for 1,000 yards, you could break records, whatever. But if you don't get the win that doesn't really matter. . . .

"I feel like we've been taking a step in that direction every single week. The O-line did a great job, coach called the great runs and everyone's just running hard."

The Panthers could also be getting guard Austin Corbett back after the bye, further boosting their chances to re-establish the offensive line as a cornerstone, the way they were last year.

— The Panthers continued to stack up injuries, with ﻿Laviska Shenault Jr.﻿ leaving the locker room with a walking boot on his right foot. He left the game with an ankle injury in the first half, was carted to the locker room, and could not continue.

Also, linebacker ﻿Frankie Luvu﻿ (hip) and outside linebacker ﻿Yetur Gross-Matos﻿ (hamstring) left the game in the second half and didn't return, further testing the depth on defense.

They were already out there without signal-caller and captain ﻿Shaq Thompson﻿, both starting safeties (﻿Vonn Bell﻿ and ﻿Xavier Woods﻿), and top cornerback ﻿Jaycee Horn﻿, so every one of those hits a little harder.

"I mean, you get the injury bug that we've had this year," said defensive tackle ﻿Derrick Brown﻿, who was questionable on this week's injury report himself.

"I mean, it's not an excuse, but it's an awful thing," Brown continued. "You know, it's not an excuse, but we've been hit with some unfortunate injuries. I mean, all those guys are still active in the defense. Even Shaq man, he's in the building, you know, still constantly doing his job being a leader for us.

"And, you know, it sucks. But we got the injury bug right now and, you know, hopefully we'd be able to bounce back, get some guys back after the bye week and get back to work."

Reich also mentioned guard ﻿Calvin Throckmorton﻿ (calf) when he ran down the post-game injury list.

— Outside linebacker ﻿Brian Burns﻿, who like Brown was questionable coming into the game with an ankle injury, had a bit of a limp after the game. He'll gladly take the week off to get well, but said it's nothing that would have prevented him from playing next week.

"I would have been ready if we were playing this Sunday," he said.

And like the rest of them, he said he'd reflect on the start of season, and how things might have been different for them.

"Well, I would say missed opportunities," Burns said when asked about the common themes. I feel like, you know, there's a lot of opportunities for us to take that next step, take that jump. So it's like I said, it's a good time to reset, restart, you know, get on a streak."

Panthers at Dolphins | Game Action Gallery | October 15, 2023

View all the action from the Panthers' game in Week 6 against the Miami Dolphins.

231015 Dophins In Game Edits -262
1 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -256
2 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -276
3 / 117
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -263
4 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -271
5 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -281
6 / 117
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -277
7 / 117
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -273
8 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -254
9 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -258
10 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -266
11 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -259
12 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -304
13 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -284
14 / 117
Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -305
15 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -311
16 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -291
17 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -323
18 / 117
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -315
19 / 117
Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -282
20 / 117
Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -307
21 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -298
22 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -303
23 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -330
24 / 117
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -296
25 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -294
26 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -289
27 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -302
28 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -313
29 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -334
30 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -331
31 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -322
32 / 117
Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -325
33 / 117
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -338
34 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -329
35 / 117
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -287
36 / 117
Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -283
37 / 117
Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -314
38 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -279
39 / 117
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -309
40 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -339
41 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -340
42 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -346
43 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -342
44 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -368
45 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -366
46 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -341
47 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -343
48 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -371
49 / 117
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -361
50 / 117
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -367
51 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -347
52 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -354
53 / 117
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -351
54 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -353
55 / 117
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -411
56 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -374
57 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -378
58 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -392
59 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -416
60 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -407
61 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -437
62 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -401
63 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -440
64 / 117
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -419
65 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -395
66 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -404
67 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -406
68 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -418
69 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -422
70 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -399
71 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -402
72 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -398
73 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -408
74 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -393
75 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -396
76 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -450
77 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -455
78 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -447
79 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -453
80 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -452
81 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -476
82 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -489
83 / 117
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -475
84 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -463
85 / 117
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -481
86 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -486
87 / 117
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -455
88 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -466
89 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -485
90 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -483
91 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -469
92 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -473
93 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -543
94 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -508
95 / 117
Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -530
96 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -528
97 / 117
Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -492
98 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -513
99 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -558
100 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -504
101 / 117
Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -516
102 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -494
103 / 117
Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -510
104 / 117
Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -498
105 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -496
106 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -511
107 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -499
108 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -491
109 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -542
110 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -547
111 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -527
112 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -522
113 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -532
114 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -507
115 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -493
116 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -503
117 / 117
Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Bryce Young improving, handles the good and bad "like a pro" 

The Panthers' rookie quarterback had an improved day at Miami and looks to bring that progression further into the upcoming bye. 
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers fall at Miami ahead of bye week 

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' game against the Dolphins. 
news

Panthers try fake punt, trusting Johnny Hekker's arm

The veteran punter just missed a big play on an early pass and appears to have just missed on a late headbutt/slight contact with a Dolphins linebacker, which led to an exaggerated fall.
news

Rapid Reactions: Fast start unravels, Panthers fall at Miami

The 42-21 loss on the road leaves them 0-6 headed into the bye week, which they need as injuries continue to stack up.
news

Inactives: Injuries continue to shuffle the lineup

The Panthers are without both starting safeties today against the Dolphins, along with running back Miles Sanders.
news

Tight end Ian Thomas placed on injured reserve

The veteran blocker picked up a calf injury and will be out for at least the next four weeks.
news

Panthers piecing together a secondary before facing the NFL's top offense

With three of their four Week 1 starting defensive backs out, it's up to a different cast of characters to hold it down against the league's most prolific offense. 
news

Five things to watch at Miami: Defensive depth 

Here are five things to watch for as the Panthers travel to face the Dolphins in Week 6. 
news

Frank Reich shares comments on injured players before Miami

The Panthers' head coach shared his perspective on players expected to step up in place of multiple injured starters against the Dolphins. 
news

Week 6 Friday Injury Report: Vonn Bell among those ruled out

The veteran safety will miss this week's game with the Dolphins, leaving them patching together a secondary against the league's top offense.
news

For Dicaprio Bootle, his name puts him on center stage

The cornerback has gotten used to explaining his origin story, and collecting new nicknames at every stop after coming to peace with being "one of one."
Advertising