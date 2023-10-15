Notebook: Early run success something to build on heading into bye

That was there Sunday, as they hit three pass plays of 20 yards or more and six of 15 yards or more, a departure from recent weeks when they focused on keeping things short and safe.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich talked about finding "balance" in the run game, and it clearly helped quarterback Bryce Young early.

"I know the coaches are going to have a lot of conversations about what we're good at, what we're not so good at, and the game plan going forward," Bozeman said. "I know this is a great coaching staff. I have no doubts about this coaching staff, and they're going to put together a good plan for us and kind of figure out what direction we need to go in."

For Hubbard, it was also his best game since last December when he had 125 yards against the Lions. And while he was encouraged by the numbers, he also didn't lose sight of the bottom line.

"I feel like every single week we've taken a step," Hubbard said. "But, obviously, the goal is to win the game. That's why we're here. That's why we work so hard. I mean, you could throw for 1,000 yards, you could run for 1,000 yards, you could break records, whatever. But if you don't get the win that doesn't really matter. . . .

"I feel like we've been taking a step in that direction every single week. The O-line did a great job, coach called the great runs and everyone's just running hard."