Snap Counts: Carolina at Atlanta in Week 8

Oct 31, 2022 at 08:21 AM
Will Bryan
CHARLOTTE - View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers against the Falcons in Week 8.

PlayerOffensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Austin Corbett80 (100%)6 (17%)
Brady Christensen80 (100%)6 (17%)
Ikem Ekwonu80 (100%)6 (17%)
Taylor Moton80 (100%)6 (17%)
PJ Walker80 (100%)
Bradley Bozeman80 (100%)
DJ Moore77 (96%)
Terrace Marshall Jr.74 (92%)
D'Onta Foreman54 (68%)
Tommy Tremble46 (57%)16 (46%)
Ian Thomas44 (55%)13 (37%)
Shi Smith38 (48%)4 (11%)
Laviska Shenault Jr.23 (29%)
Spencer Brown18 (22%)12 (34%)
Stephen Sullivan9 (11%)19 (54%)
Giovanni Ricci7 (9%)22 (63%)
Raheem Blackshear7 (9%)7 (20%)
Cameron Erving3 (4%)
  • 80 offensive snaps were the most for Carolina since Week 9 of the 2020 season at Kansas City.
  • D'Onta Foreman played 68 percent of the snaps, a new single-game career high. Foreman finished with 118 rushing yards and three touchdowns, becoming the fourth player in franchise history with 110+ rushing yards and three scores.
  • Terrace Marshall Jr. played a career-high 92 percent of the snaps, finishing with 87 receiving yards on four catches.
  • Spencer Brown, a standard practice squad elevation for Week 8, had 18 snaps and got six carries for 27 yards.
  • Laviska Shenault Jr. played his most snaps as a Panther, seeing the field for 23 snaps and making five receptions for 26 yards.
PlayerDefensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Shaq Thompson67 (100%)7 (20%)
Xavier Woods67 (100%)3 (9%)
Jaycee Horn67 (100%)
Myles Hartsfield65 (97%)11 (31%)
Brian Burns65 (97%)7 (20%)
Derrick Brown60 (90%)6 (17%)
Matt Ioannidis55 (82%)7 (20%)
Yetur Gross-Matos52 (78%)7 (20%)
Frankie Luvu50 (75%)
Donte Jackson43 (64%)
CJ Henderson34 (51%)11 (31%)
Juston Burris20 (30%)7 (20%)
Damien Wilson19 (28%)18 (51%)
Cory Littleton17 (25%)23 (66%)
Marquis Haynes16 (24%)
Keith Taylor Jr.14 (21%)22 (63%)
Bravvion Roy10 (15%)1 (3%)
Marquan McCall9 (13%)7 (20%)
Sean Chandler5 (7%)18 (51%)
Amare Barno1 (1%)8 (23%)
Tae Hayes1 (1%)4 (11%)
  • Jaycee Horn returned to action after missing the last two games. He played every snap and had a tackle for loss.
  • Brian Burns played 97 percent of the snaps, the third time that he's gone over 90 percent in the last four games. He had seven tackles and two quarterback hits.
  • Derrick Brown played 90 percent of the snaps, a career high. He posted 12 tackles, the most by a Panthers defensive lineman in a game since stats were available in 2000.
  • Frankie Luvu played 75 percent of the snaps as he increased his playing time after missing games with an injury.
PlayerSpecial Teams Snaps
Sam Franklin27 (77%)
Brandon Smith22 (63%)
Eddy Pineiro14 (40%)
Johnny Hekker9 (26%)
JJ Jansen9 (26%)
Chandler Wooten8 (23%)
Cade Mays6 (17%)
Michael Jordan6 (17%)

