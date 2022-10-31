Snap Counts: Carolina at Atlanta in Week 8

CHARLOTTE - View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers against the Falcons in Week 8.
|Player
|Offensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Austin Corbett
|80 (100%)
|6 (17%)
|Brady Christensen
|80 (100%)
|6 (17%)
|Ikem Ekwonu
|80 (100%)
|6 (17%)
|Taylor Moton
|80 (100%)
|6 (17%)
|PJ Walker
|80 (100%)
|Bradley Bozeman
|80 (100%)
|DJ Moore
|77 (96%)
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|74 (92%)
|D'Onta Foreman
|54 (68%)
|Tommy Tremble
|46 (57%)
|16 (46%)
|Ian Thomas
|44 (55%)
|13 (37%)
|Shi Smith
|38 (48%)
|4 (11%)
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|23 (29%)
|Spencer Brown
|18 (22%)
|12 (34%)
|Stephen Sullivan
|9 (11%)
|19 (54%)
|Giovanni Ricci
|7 (9%)
|22 (63%)
|Raheem Blackshear
|7 (9%)
|7 (20%)
|Cameron Erving
|3 (4%)
- 80 offensive snaps were the most for Carolina since Week 9 of the 2020 season at Kansas City.
- D'Onta Foreman played 68 percent of the snaps, a new single-game career high. Foreman finished with 118 rushing yards and three touchdowns, becoming the fourth player in franchise history with 110+ rushing yards and three scores.
- Terrace Marshall Jr. played a career-high 92 percent of the snaps, finishing with 87 receiving yards on four catches.
- Spencer Brown, a standard practice squad elevation for Week 8, had 18 snaps and got six carries for 27 yards.
- Laviska Shenault Jr. played his most snaps as a Panther, seeing the field for 23 snaps and making five receptions for 26 yards.
|Player
|Defensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Shaq Thompson
|67 (100%)
|7 (20%)
|Xavier Woods
|67 (100%)
|3 (9%)
|Jaycee Horn
|67 (100%)
|Myles Hartsfield
|65 (97%)
|11 (31%)
|Brian Burns
|65 (97%)
|7 (20%)
|Derrick Brown
|60 (90%)
|6 (17%)
|Matt Ioannidis
|55 (82%)
|7 (20%)
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|52 (78%)
|7 (20%)
|Frankie Luvu
|50 (75%)
|Donte Jackson
|43 (64%)
|CJ Henderson
|34 (51%)
|11 (31%)
|Juston Burris
|20 (30%)
|7 (20%)
|Damien Wilson
|19 (28%)
|18 (51%)
|Cory Littleton
|17 (25%)
|23 (66%)
|Marquis Haynes
|16 (24%)
|Keith Taylor Jr.
|14 (21%)
|22 (63%)
|Bravvion Roy
|10 (15%)
|1 (3%)
|Marquan McCall
|9 (13%)
|7 (20%)
|Sean Chandler
|5 (7%)
|18 (51%)
|Amare Barno
|1 (1%)
|8 (23%)
|Tae Hayes
|1 (1%)
|4 (11%)
- Jaycee Horn returned to action after missing the last two games. He played every snap and had a tackle for loss.
- Brian Burns played 97 percent of the snaps, the third time that he's gone over 90 percent in the last four games. He had seven tackles and two quarterback hits.
- Derrick Brown played 90 percent of the snaps, a career high. He posted 12 tackles, the most by a Panthers defensive lineman in a game since stats were available in 2000.
- Frankie Luvu played 75 percent of the snaps as he increased his playing time after missing games with an injury.
|Player
|Special Teams Snaps
|Sam Franklin
|27 (77%)
|Brandon Smith
|22 (63%)
|Eddy Pineiro
|14 (40%)
|Johnny Hekker
|9 (26%)
|JJ Jansen
|9 (26%)
|Chandler Wooten
|8 (23%)
|Cade Mays
|6 (17%)
|Michael Jordan
|6 (17%)
View best in-game photos from Carolina's Week 8 game against the Atlanta Falcons.