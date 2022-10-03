Snap Counts: Carolina vs. Arizona in Week 4

Oct 03, 2022 at 07:52 AM
Will Bryan
SnapCounts_22-week4

CHARLOTTE - View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers against the Cardinals in Week 4.

Table inside Article
PlayerOffensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Austin Corbett52 (100%)2 (9%)
Brady Christensen52 (100%)2 (9%)
Ikem Ekwonu52 (100%)2 (9%)
Taylor Moton52 (100%)2 (9%)
Pat Elflein52 (100%)
Baker Mayfield52 (100%)
DJ Moore50 (96%)1 (4%)
Robbie Anderson50 (96%)1 (4%)
Christian McCaffrey45 (87%)
Shi Smith39 (75%)3 (13%)
Giovanni Ricci24 (46%)17 (74%)
Tommy Tremble22 (42%)17 (74%)
Ian Thomas15 (29%)13 (57%)
Laviska Shenault Jr.4 (8%)1 (4%)
D'Onta Foreman4 (8%)
Chuba Hubbard3 (6%)16 (70%)
Rashard Higgins3 (6%)
Stephen Sullivan1 (2%)11 (48%)
  • Christian McCaffrey played 87 percent of the snaps after entering the game as questionable. He finished with 108 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 17 touches.
  • Laviska Shenault Jr. injured his hamstring in the first half and only played four snaps. Chuba Hubbard took over kickoff return duties, playing 70 percent of the special teams snaps.
  • Shi Smith played 75 percent of the offensive snaps after seeing action in just 36 percent last week. Smith did not have a reception on two targets.
Table inside Article
PlayerDefensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Xavier Woods76 (100%)4 (17%)
Jaycee Horn74 (97%)4 (17%)
Myles Hartsfield72 (95%)9 (39%)
Frankie Luvu70 (92%)3 (13%)
Brian Burns68 (89%)4 (17%)
Shaq Thompson62 (82%)4 (17%)
Matt Ioannidis60 (79%)
Donte Jackson59 (78%)
Derrick Brown57 (75%)4 (17%)
Yetur Gross-Matos53 (70%)4 (17%)
Sean Chandler33 (43%)17 (74%)
CJ Henderson32 (42%)3 (13%)
Cory Littleton30 (39%)21 (91%)
Marquis Haynes23 (30%)
Damien Wilson17 (22%)10 (43%)
Henry Anderson16 (21%)4 (17%)
Marquan McCall15 (20%)4 (17%)
Daviyon Nixon13 (17%)
Jeremy Chinn6 (8%)
  • Jeremy Chinn left the game in the first half with a hamstring injury, playing just six snaps. Myles Hartsfield ended up playing a season-high 95 percent of the snaps and Sean Chandler played 43 percent, his first defensive snaps of the season. Hartsfield finished with six tackles while Chandler had two.
  • Donte Jackson played 78 percent of the snaps, his most since Week 1, while CJ Henderson was in just 42 percent, his fewest this season.
  • 76 snaps were the second-most in a game by Carolina's defense this year (80 vs. Cleveland). The Panthers currently rank third in the NFL for total plays by a team's defense (278).
Table inside Article
PlayerSpecial Teams Snaps
Sam Franklin17 (74%)
Marquise Blair14 (61%)
Brandon Smith11 (48%)
Johnny Hekker7 (30%)
JJ Jansen7 (30%)
Keith Taylor5 (22%)
Eddy Piñeiro5 (22%)
Michael Jordan2 (9%)
Bradley Bozeman2 (9%)

PHOTOS: Game action shots from Panthers-Cardinals

View best in-game photos from Carolina's game against Arizona.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas is tackled by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas is tackled by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Tanner Vallejo forces a fumble by Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers recovered. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Tanner Vallejo forces a fumble by Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers recovered. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield passes against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield passes against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield passes over Arizona Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield passes over Arizona Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu plays against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu plays against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is tackled by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is tackled by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

