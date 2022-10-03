Snap Counts: Carolina vs. Arizona in Week 4

CHARLOTTE - View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers against the Cardinals in Week 4.
|Player
|Offensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Austin Corbett
|52 (100%)
|2 (9%)
|Brady Christensen
|52 (100%)
|2 (9%)
|Ikem Ekwonu
|52 (100%)
|2 (9%)
|Taylor Moton
|52 (100%)
|2 (9%)
|Pat Elflein
|52 (100%)
|Baker Mayfield
|52 (100%)
|DJ Moore
|50 (96%)
|1 (4%)
|Robbie Anderson
|50 (96%)
|1 (4%)
|Christian McCaffrey
|45 (87%)
|Shi Smith
|39 (75%)
|3 (13%)
|Giovanni Ricci
|24 (46%)
|17 (74%)
|Tommy Tremble
|22 (42%)
|17 (74%)
|Ian Thomas
|15 (29%)
|13 (57%)
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|4 (8%)
|1 (4%)
|D'Onta Foreman
|4 (8%)
|Chuba Hubbard
|3 (6%)
|16 (70%)
|Rashard Higgins
|3 (6%)
|Stephen Sullivan
|1 (2%)
|11 (48%)
- Christian McCaffrey played 87 percent of the snaps after entering the game as questionable. He finished with 108 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 17 touches.
- Laviska Shenault Jr. injured his hamstring in the first half and only played four snaps. Chuba Hubbard took over kickoff return duties, playing 70 percent of the special teams snaps.
- Shi Smith played 75 percent of the offensive snaps after seeing action in just 36 percent last week. Smith did not have a reception on two targets.
|Player
|Defensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Xavier Woods
|76 (100%)
|4 (17%)
|Jaycee Horn
|74 (97%)
|4 (17%)
|Myles Hartsfield
|72 (95%)
|9 (39%)
|Frankie Luvu
|70 (92%)
|3 (13%)
|Brian Burns
|68 (89%)
|4 (17%)
|Shaq Thompson
|62 (82%)
|4 (17%)
|Matt Ioannidis
|60 (79%)
|Donte Jackson
|59 (78%)
|Derrick Brown
|57 (75%)
|4 (17%)
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|53 (70%)
|4 (17%)
|Sean Chandler
|33 (43%)
|17 (74%)
|CJ Henderson
|32 (42%)
|3 (13%)
|Cory Littleton
|30 (39%)
|21 (91%)
|Marquis Haynes
|23 (30%)
|Damien Wilson
|17 (22%)
|10 (43%)
|Henry Anderson
|16 (21%)
|4 (17%)
|Marquan McCall
|15 (20%)
|4 (17%)
|Daviyon Nixon
|13 (17%)
|Jeremy Chinn
|6 (8%)
- Jeremy Chinn left the game in the first half with a hamstring injury, playing just six snaps. Myles Hartsfield ended up playing a season-high 95 percent of the snaps and Sean Chandler played 43 percent, his first defensive snaps of the season. Hartsfield finished with six tackles while Chandler had two.
- Donte Jackson played 78 percent of the snaps, his most since Week 1, while CJ Henderson was in just 42 percent, his fewest this season.
- 76 snaps were the second-most in a game by Carolina's defense this year (80 vs. Cleveland). The Panthers currently rank third in the NFL for total plays by a team's defense (278).
|Player
|Special Teams Snaps
|Sam Franklin
|17 (74%)
|Marquise Blair
|14 (61%)
|Brandon Smith
|11 (48%)
|Johnny Hekker
|7 (30%)
|JJ Jansen
|7 (30%)
|Keith Taylor
|5 (22%)
|Eddy Piñeiro
|5 (22%)
|Michael Jordan
|2 (9%)
|Bradley Bozeman
|2 (9%)
View best in-game photos from Carolina's game against Arizona.