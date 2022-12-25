Snap Counts: Carolina vs. Detroit in Week 16

Dec 25, 2022 at 08:18 AM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
SnapCounts_22-week15

CHARLOTTE - View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers against the Lions in Week 16.

Table inside Article
PlayerOffensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Austin Corbett68 (100%)7 (24%)
Brady Christensen68 (100%)7 (24%)
Ikem Ekwonu68 (100%)7 (24%)
Taylor Moton68 (100%)7 (24%)
Sam Darnold68 (100%)
Bradley Bozeman68 (100%)
DJ Moore65 (96%)2 (7%)
Terrace Marshall Jr.63 (93%)2 (7%)
Ian Thomas43 (63%)12 (41%)
Tommy Tremble39 (57%)15 (52%)
Chuba Hubbard31 (46%)6 (21%)
D'Onta Foreman30 (44%)
Laviska Shenault Jr.24 (35%)2 (7%)
Stephen Sullivan15 (22%)13 (45%)
Shi Smith14 (21%)3 (10%)
Raheem Blackshear6 (9%)10 (34%)
Giovanni Ricci4 (6%)16 (55%)
Cameron Erving4 (6%)
Cade Mays2 (3%)7 (24%)
  • A week after playing just 44 offensive snaps, Carolina played 68 offensive snaps against the Lions. Since Week 10, the Panthers have averaged 68.0 offensive snaps in four wins and 50.0 snaps in two losses.
  • DJ Moore played all but three snaps and was targeted seven times, making five catches for 83 yards and a TD. It was his most targets since Week 8 at Atlanta.
  • Chuba Hubbard (31) and D'Onta Foreman played nearly identical snap counts as they both set career highs in rushing yards, running for 125 and 165, respectively.
  • In only six offensive snaps, Raheem Blackshear had four touches for 15 yards and a touchdown.
Table inside Article
PlayerDefensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Shaq Thompson66 (100%)6 (21%)
Frankie Luvu66 (100%)4 (14%)
Jeremy Chinn66 (100%)3 (10%)
Xavier Woods65 (98%)
CJ Henderson61 (92%)7 (24%)
Brian Burns57 (86%)3 (10%)
Myles Hartsfield56 (85%)11 (38%)
Derrick Brown51 (77%)2 (7%)
Yetur Gross-Matos50 (76%)4 (14%)
Jaycee Horn43 (65%)1 (3%)
Matt Ioannidis40 (61%)1 (3%)
Marquis Haynes29 (44%)9 (31%)
Keith Taylor Jr.25 (38%)7 (24%)
Henry Anderson18 (27%)3 (10%)
Bravvion Roy14 (21%)3 (10%)
Cory Littleton9 (14%)15 (52%)
Marquan McCall7 (11%)
Damien Wilson3 (5%)9 (31%)
  • CJ Henderson played 92 percent of the snaps a week after leaving the game early against Pittsburgh with an injury.
  • Jaycee Horn only played 43 snaps before leaving with a wrist injury. Keith Taylor Jr. replaced him with 25 snaps.
  • In 57 snaps, Brian Burns made two sacks and three QB hits with one pass deflection.
Table inside Article
PlayerSpecial Teams Snaps
Sam Franklin19 (66%)
Sean Chandler18 (62%)
Joel Iyiegbuniwe16 (55%)
Eddy Pineiro14 (48%)
Chandler Wooten10 (34%)
Johnny Hekker10 (34%)
JJ Jansen10 (34%)
T.J. Carrie10 (34%)
Michael Jordan7 (24%)

PHOTOS: Game action shots from Panthers-Lions

View the best in-game photos from Carolina's Week 16 game against the Detroit Lions on Christmas Eve.

1D3_4696
1 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4110
2 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3784
3 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3451
4 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3446
5 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3372
6 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3401
7 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3442
8 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3409
9 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3453
10 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3405
11 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3392
12 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3382
13 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3407
14 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3367
15 / 148
Carolina Panthers
AE7I9976
16 / 148
AE7I9888
17 / 148
AE7I9961
18 / 148
AE7I9903
19 / 148
AE7I9985
20 / 148
1D3_3684
21 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3543
22 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3664
23 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3599
24 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3762
25 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3662
26 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3547
27 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3715
28 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3594
29 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3739
30 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3592
31 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3600
32 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3649
33 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3740
34 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3768
35 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3716
36 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3744
37 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3772
38 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3629
39 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3548
40 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3616
41 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3777
42 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3756
43 / 148
Carolina Panthers
AE7I0099
44 / 148
AE7I0042
45 / 148
AE7I0030
46 / 148
AE7I0022
47 / 148
AE7I0077
48 / 148
AE7I0059
49 / 148
AE7I0050
50 / 148
AE7I0028
51 / 148
AE7I0082
52 / 148
1D3_4003
53 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4113
54 / 148
Carolina Panthers
A41I0263
55 / 148
A41I0656
56 / 148
1D3_3830
57 / 148
Carolina Panthers
A41I0438
58 / 148
1CW19866
59 / 148
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_3883
60 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3921
61 / 148
Carolina Panthers
A41I0065
62 / 148
AE7I0803
63 / 148
1CW19906
64 / 148
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
A41I0129
65 / 148
1D3_3832
66 / 148
Carolina Panthers
A41I0476
67 / 148
A41I0113
68 / 148
1D3_3969
69 / 148
Carolina Panthers
A41I0690
70 / 148
1D3_4098
71 / 148
Carolina Panthers
A41I0564
72 / 148
1D3_3970
73 / 148
Carolina Panthers
A41I0698
74 / 148
A41I0269
75 / 148
A41I0077
76 / 148
A41I0576
77 / 148
A41I0168
78 / 148
A41I0611
79 / 148
1D3_3825
80 / 148
Carolina Panthers
AE7I0798
81 / 148
A41I0554
82 / 148
A41I0081
83 / 148
1D3_4067
84 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1CW19880
85 / 148
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
A41I0310
86 / 148
AE7I0793
87 / 148
AE7I0802
88 / 148
A41I0254
89 / 148
AE7I0810
90 / 148
A41I0317
91 / 148
1CW19878
92 / 148
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_3822
93 / 148
Carolina Panthers
A41I0088
94 / 148
A41I0177
95 / 148
1D3_3968
96 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4296
97 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4262
98 / 148
Carolina Panthers
A41I0949
99 / 148
A41I1214
100 / 148
A41I0835
101 / 148
A41I0810
102 / 148
1D3_4345
103 / 148
Carolina Panthers
A41I1200
104 / 148
1D3_4109
105 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4134
106 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4153
107 / 148
Carolina Panthers
A41I0883
108 / 148
A41I0829
109 / 148
A41I1225
110 / 148
1D3_4208
111 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4275
112 / 148
Carolina Panthers
A41I1211
113 / 148
A41I0851
114 / 148
1D3_4273
115 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1CW19929
116 / 148
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
A41I0847
117 / 148
1CW19925
118 / 148
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_4352
119 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4323
120 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4291
121 / 148
Carolina Panthers
A41I1219
122 / 148
A41I1232
123 / 148
A41I0879
124 / 148
1CW19938
125 / 148
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_4154
126 / 148
Carolina Panthers
A41I0873
127 / 148
A41I1248
128 / 148
1CW19935
129 / 148
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_4298
130 / 148
Carolina Panthers
A41I1240
131 / 148
A41I1359
132 / 148
A41I1386
133 / 148
1D3_4491
134 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4518
135 / 148
Carolina Panthers
A41I1409
136 / 148
A41I1350
137 / 148
A41I1454
138 / 148
A41I1368
139 / 148
A41I1436
140 / 148
1D3_4493
141 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4672
142 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4687
143 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4650
144 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4851
145 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4878
146 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4908
147 / 148
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4848
148 / 148
Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

The Panthers have found a spirit this season

They're heading to Tampa this week with something on the line, a thing no one would have imagined earlier this year.

news

Defense steps up, Panthers "hold the rope" again

Carolina held Detroit to just four third-down conversions in Saturday's win.

news

Offensive line rebounds in win over Lions

The Panthers' line cleared the way for a franchise-best rushing performance and protected quarterback Sam Darnold in Saturday's win.

news

Postgame Transcripts: Week 16 vs. Detroit

Read what interim head coach Steve Wilks, Sam Darnold and others said after the game.

news

Jaycee Horn injury puts damper on win over Lions

Teammate Brian Burns said the fear was that Horn broke his left wrist, but interim coach Steve Wilks said they're awaiting the results of an MRI.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers set multiple records on Christmas Eve

Carolina set franchise records for net yards and rushing yards in a single game.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers put up record day, beat Lions 37-23

The Panthers broke franchise records for total yards and rushing yards, as they improved to 6-9 heading into pivotal trip to Tampa Bay next week.

news

Live Updates: Panthers vs. Lions in Week 16

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from Saturday's game against the Lions.

news

Today's the coldest home game in Panthers franchise history

With a temperature at kickoff of 20, today's game against the Lions is officially the coldest game at Bank of America Stadium.

news

Only three players inactive for Panthers matchup with Lions

Rashard Higgins won't dress on Christmas Eve against Detroit, as the Panthers enter with a healthy roster.

news

Panthers place Justin Layne on reserve/did not report

The cornerback was claimed off waivers earlier this week, but the good news on the injury report reduced the need for depth there.

Advertising