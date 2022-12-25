Snap Counts: Carolina vs. Detroit in Week 16

CHARLOTTE - View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers against the Lions in Week 16.
|Player
|Offensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Austin Corbett
|68 (100%)
|7 (24%)
|Brady Christensen
|68 (100%)
|7 (24%)
|Ikem Ekwonu
|68 (100%)
|7 (24%)
|Taylor Moton
|68 (100%)
|7 (24%)
|Sam Darnold
|68 (100%)
|Bradley Bozeman
|68 (100%)
|DJ Moore
|65 (96%)
|2 (7%)
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|63 (93%)
|2 (7%)
|Ian Thomas
|43 (63%)
|12 (41%)
|Tommy Tremble
|39 (57%)
|15 (52%)
|Chuba Hubbard
|31 (46%)
|6 (21%)
|D'Onta Foreman
|30 (44%)
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|24 (35%)
|2 (7%)
|Stephen Sullivan
|15 (22%)
|13 (45%)
|Shi Smith
|14 (21%)
|3 (10%)
|Raheem Blackshear
|6 (9%)
|10 (34%)
|Giovanni Ricci
|4 (6%)
|16 (55%)
|Cameron Erving
|4 (6%)
|Cade Mays
|2 (3%)
|7 (24%)
- A week after playing just 44 offensive snaps, Carolina played 68 offensive snaps against the Lions. Since Week 10, the Panthers have averaged 68.0 offensive snaps in four wins and 50.0 snaps in two losses.
- DJ Moore played all but three snaps and was targeted seven times, making five catches for 83 yards and a TD. It was his most targets since Week 8 at Atlanta.
- Chuba Hubbard (31) and D'Onta Foreman played nearly identical snap counts as they both set career highs in rushing yards, running for 125 and 165, respectively.
- In only six offensive snaps, Raheem Blackshear had four touches for 15 yards and a touchdown.
|Player
|Defensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Shaq Thompson
|66 (100%)
|6 (21%)
|Frankie Luvu
|66 (100%)
|4 (14%)
|Jeremy Chinn
|66 (100%)
|3 (10%)
|Xavier Woods
|65 (98%)
|CJ Henderson
|61 (92%)
|7 (24%)
|Brian Burns
|57 (86%)
|3 (10%)
|Myles Hartsfield
|56 (85%)
|11 (38%)
|Derrick Brown
|51 (77%)
|2 (7%)
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|50 (76%)
|4 (14%)
|Jaycee Horn
|43 (65%)
|1 (3%)
|Matt Ioannidis
|40 (61%)
|1 (3%)
|Marquis Haynes
|29 (44%)
|9 (31%)
|Keith Taylor Jr.
|25 (38%)
|7 (24%)
|Henry Anderson
|18 (27%)
|3 (10%)
|Bravvion Roy
|14 (21%)
|3 (10%)
|Cory Littleton
|9 (14%)
|15 (52%)
|Marquan McCall
|7 (11%)
|Damien Wilson
|3 (5%)
|9 (31%)
- CJ Henderson played 92 percent of the snaps a week after leaving the game early against Pittsburgh with an injury.
- Jaycee Horn only played 43 snaps before leaving with a wrist injury. Keith Taylor Jr. replaced him with 25 snaps.
- In 57 snaps, Brian Burns made two sacks and three QB hits with one pass deflection.
|Player
|Special Teams Snaps
|Sam Franklin
|19 (66%)
|Sean Chandler
|18 (62%)
|Joel Iyiegbuniwe
|16 (55%)
|Eddy Pineiro
|14 (48%)
|Chandler Wooten
|10 (34%)
|Johnny Hekker
|10 (34%)
|JJ Jansen
|10 (34%)
|T.J. Carrie
|10 (34%)
|Michael Jordan
|7 (24%)
