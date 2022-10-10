Snap Counts: Carolina vs. San Francisco in Week 5

CHARLOTTE - View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers against the 49ers in Week 5.
|Player
|Offensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Austin Corbett
|69 (100%)
|4 (14%)
|Brady Christensen
|69 (100%)
|4 (14%)
|Ikem Ekwonu
|69 (100%)
|4 (14%)
|Taylor Moton
|69 (100%)
|4 (14%)
|Pat Elflein
|69 (100%)
|DJ Moore
|64 (93%)
|Baker Mayfield
|60 (87%)
|Christian McCaffrey
|59 (86%)
|Robbie Anderson
|53 (77%)
|Shi Smith
|43 (62%)
|2 (7%)
|Tommy Tremble
|39 (57%)
|21 (75%)
|Ian Thomas
|27 (39%)
|11 (39%)
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|26 (38%)
|Giovanni Ricci
|20 (29%)
|17 (61%)
|Chuba Hubbard
|11 (16%)
|10 (36%)
|P.J. Walker
|9 (13%)
|D'Onta Foreman
|3 (4%)
- Carolina's offensive line completed its fifth-straight game playing every snap together. The Panthers are the only team in the NFL where all five starting offensive linemen have played every snap in 2022.
- Shi Smith played a career-high 43 snaps while making four receptions for 69 yards.
- Terrace Marshall Jr. saw action for 26 snaps and had his first receptions of the year, making four catches for 30 yards.
- Baker Mayfield played 60 snaps, while PJ Walker entered at the end of the fourth quarter for nine snaps.
|Player
|Defensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Cory Littleton
|67 (100%)
|20 (71%)
|Myles Hartsfield
|67 (100%)
|14 (50%)
|Shaq Thompson
|67 (100%)
|7 (25%)
|Juston Burris
|65 (97%)
|12 (43%)
|Donte Jackson
|64 (96%)
|Brian Burns
|62 (93%)
|7 (25%)
|Matt Ioannidis
|49 (73%)
|Derrick Brown
|48 (72%)
|7 (25%)
|Jaycee Horn
|46 (69%)
|5 (18%)
|Damien Wilson
|45 (67%)
|17 (61%)
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|44 (66%)
|10 (36%)
|CJ Henderson
|27 (40%)
|9 (32%)
|Marquis Haynes
|23 (34%)
|4 (14%)
|Marquan McCall
|20 (30%)
|7 (25%)
|Henry Anderson
|15 (22%)
|7 (25%)
|Sean Chandler
|9 (13%)
|17 (61%)
|Daviyon Nixon
|7 (10%)
|Keith Taylor Jr.
|6 (9%)
|9 (32%)
|Phil Hoskins
|3 (4%)
|Brandon Smith
|2 (3%)
|17 (61%)
|Amare Barno
|1 (1%)
|4 (14%)
- Xavier Woods and Frankie Luvu were both inactive for the game, meaning that the Panthers rotations changed significantly on Sunday.
- Cory Littleton played 100 percent of the snaps for the first time since the 2020 season, while Juston Burris saw his first action this season, playing 97 percent of the snaps. They combined for 15 tackles and a pass deflection.
- Damien Wilson played a season-high 45 snaps as he led the team with nine tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
- Jaycee Horn exited the game at one point to go to the locker room and he played 46 snaps, while Keith Taylor Jr. came in to play six snaps.
|Player
|Special Teams Snaps
|Sam Franklin
|17 (61%)
|Eddy Pineiro
|9 (32%)
|Johnny Hekker
|7 (25%)
|J.J. Jansen
|7 (25%)
|Raheem Blackshear
|7 (25%)
|Michael Jordan
|4 (14%)
|Bradley Bozeman
|4 (14%)
|Marquise Blair
|3 (11%)
View best in-game photos from Carolina's Week 5 game against San Francisco.