Snap Counts: Carolina vs. San Francisco in Week 5

Oct 10, 2022 at 07:29 AM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
CHARLOTTE - View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers against the 49ers in Week 5.

PlayerOffensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Austin Corbett69 (100%)4 (14%)
Brady Christensen69 (100%)4 (14%)
Ikem Ekwonu69 (100%)4 (14%)
Taylor Moton69 (100%)4 (14%)
Pat Elflein69 (100%)
DJ Moore64 (93%)
Baker Mayfield60 (87%)
Christian McCaffrey59 (86%)
Robbie Anderson53 (77%)
Shi Smith43 (62%)2 (7%)
Tommy Tremble39 (57%)21 (75%)
Ian Thomas27 (39%)11 (39%)
Terrace Marshall Jr.26 (38%)
Giovanni Ricci20 (29%)17 (61%)
Chuba Hubbard11 (16%)10 (36%)
P.J. Walker9 (13%)
D'Onta Foreman3 (4%)
  • Carolina's offensive line completed its fifth-straight game playing every snap together. The Panthers are the only team in the NFL where all five starting offensive linemen have played every snap in 2022.
  • Shi Smith played a career-high 43 snaps while making four receptions for 69 yards.
  • Terrace Marshall Jr. saw action for 26 snaps and had his first receptions of the year, making four catches for 30 yards.
  • Baker Mayfield played 60 snaps, while PJ Walker entered at the end of the fourth quarter for nine snaps.
PlayerDefensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Cory Littleton67 (100%)20 (71%)
Myles Hartsfield67 (100%)14 (50%)
Shaq Thompson67 (100%)7 (25%)
Juston Burris65 (97%)12 (43%)
Donte Jackson64 (96%)
Brian Burns62 (93%)7 (25%)
Matt Ioannidis49 (73%)
Derrick Brown48 (72%)7 (25%)
Jaycee Horn46 (69%)5 (18%)
Damien Wilson45 (67%)17 (61%)
Yetur Gross-Matos44 (66%)10 (36%)
CJ Henderson27 (40%)9 (32%)
Marquis Haynes23 (34%)4 (14%)
Marquan McCall20 (30%)7 (25%)
Henry Anderson15 (22%)7 (25%)
Sean Chandler9 (13%)17 (61%)
Daviyon Nixon7 (10%)
Keith Taylor Jr.6 (9%)9 (32%)
Phil Hoskins3 (4%)
Brandon Smith2 (3%)17 (61%)
Amare Barno1 (1%)4 (14%)
  • Xavier Woods and Frankie Luvu were both inactive for the game, meaning that the Panthers rotations changed significantly on Sunday.
  • Cory Littleton played 100 percent of the snaps for the first time since the 2020 season, while Juston Burris saw his first action this season, playing 97 percent of the snaps. They combined for 15 tackles and a pass deflection.
  • Damien Wilson played a season-high 45 snaps as he led the team with nine tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
  • Jaycee Horn exited the game at one point to go to the locker room and he played 46 snaps, while Keith Taylor Jr. came in to play six snaps.
PlayerSpecial Teams Snaps
Sam Franklin17 (61%)
Eddy Pineiro9 (32%)
Johnny Hekker7 (25%)
J.J. Jansen7 (25%)
Raheem Blackshear7 (25%)
Michael Jordan4 (14%)
Bradley Bozeman4 (14%)
Marquise Blair3 (11%)

PHOTOS: Game action shots from Panthers-49ers

View best in-game photos from Carolina's Week 5 game against San Francisco.

Carolina Panthers
AE7I1807
AE7I1648
1D3_3032
1D3_3347
1D3_3255
AE7I1533
AE7I1500
13 / 100
AE7I1595
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is tackled by the San Francisco 49ers during the first half an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
17 / 100

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is tackled by the San Francisco 49ers during the first half an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle catches a pass in front of Carolina Panthers safety Juston Burris during the first half an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
19 / 100

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle catches a pass in front of Carolina Panthers safety Juston Burris during the first half an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman is tackled by Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown and linebacker Cory Littleton during the first half an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
20 / 100

San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman is tackled by Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown and linebacker Cory Littleton during the first half an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
21 / 100

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
22 / 100

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
AE7I1921
AE7I1973
AE7I1897
1D3_3633
1D3_3637
1D3_3624
1D3_3697
1D3_3477
1D3_3486
1D3_3466
1D3_3545
1D3_3714
1D3_3606
1D3_3470
AE7I2406
1D3_4095
AE7I2219
1D3_3809
1D3_3865
AE7I2305
1D3_3961
AE7I2268
1D3_3997
AE7I2375
1D3_4086
1D3_4091
1D3_3848
AE7I2501
AE7I2258
1D3_4290
1D3_4411
1D3_4450
1D3_4354
1D3_4363
1D3_4383
1D3_4484
1CW11682
1CW11687
1D3_4499
1D3_4393
1D3_4438
1D3_4515
1D3_4318
AE7I2729
AE7I2731
AE7I2761
