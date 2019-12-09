Snap Counts: Panthers at Falcons

|Player
|Offensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Dennis Daley
|71 (100%)
|4 (12%)
|Taylor Moton
|71 (100%)
|4 (12%)
|Daryl Williams
|71 (100%)
|4 (12%)
|Matt Paradis
|71 (100%)
|4 (12%)
|Kyle Allen
|71 (100%)
|Trai Turner
|71 (100%)
|DJ Moore
|70 (99%)
|Christian McCaffrey
|70 (99%)
|Curtis Samuel
|65 (92%)
|1 (3%)
|Ian Thomas
|61 (86%)
|1 (3%)
|Jarius Wright
|59 (83%)
|Chris Manhertz
|17 (24%)
|4 (12%)
|Alex Armah
|5 (7%)
|17 (50%)
|DeAndrew White
|4 (6%)
|14 (41%)
|Brandon Zylstra
|2 (3%)
|15 (44%)
|Reggie Bonnafon
|2 (3%)
|14 (41%)
- Ian Thomas played 86 percent of the snaps, a new season high with Greg Olsen inactive. Thomas had five receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown.
- Chris Manhertz played 24 percent of the snaps, while Alex Armah played seven percent.
- DeAndrew White, Brandon Zylstra and Reggie Bonnafon combined for eight snaps.
|Player
|Defensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Shaq Thompson
|72 (100%)
|11 (32%)
|James Bradberry
|72 (100%)
|10 (29%)
|Eric Reid
|72 (100%)
|10 (29%)
|Donte Jackson
|72 (100%)
|9 (26%)
|Tre Boston
|72 (100%)
|Luke Kuechly
|70 (97%)
|10 (29%)
|Bruce Irvin
|55 (76%)
|4 (12%)
|Vernon Butler
|52 (72%)
|9 (26%)
|Gerald McCoy
|51 (71%)
|9 (26%)
|Mario Addison
|50 (69%)
|Ross Cockrell
|40 (56%)
|4 (12%)
|Brian Burns
|34 (47%)
|7 (21%)
|Kyle Love
|30 (42%)
|7 (21%)
|Wes Horton
|20 (28%)
|2 (6%)
|Efe Obada
|17 (24%)
|7 (21%)
|Marquis Haynes
|11 (15%)
|13 (38%)
|Jermaine Carter
|2 (3%)
|20 (59%)
- Vernon Butler played 52 defensive snaps and nine special teams snaps, a new season high for him. He posted his career-best fifth sack of the season.
- Brian Burns played 34 snaps, his most since Week 8 against Tennessee. He had two tackles and a QB hurry.
- Wes Horton played 20 snaps, his most since re-signing with Carolina this season.
|Player
|Special Teams Snaps
|Colin Jones
|30 (88%)
|Andre Smith
|20 (59%)
|Jordan Kunaszyk
|19 (56%)
|Mike Davis
|17 (50%)
|Cole Luke
|16 (47%)
|Javien Elliott
|14 (41%)
|Greg Dortch
|11 (32%)
|Michael Palardy
|10 (29%)
|J.J. Jansen
|8 (24%)
|Joey Slye
|7 (21%)
|Garrett McGhin
|4 (12%)
|Tyler Larsen
|4 (12%)