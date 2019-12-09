Snap Counts: Panthers at Falcons

Dec 09, 2019 at 09:10 AM
Will Bryan
PlayerOffensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Dennis Daley71 (100%)4 (12%)
Taylor Moton71 (100%)4 (12%)
Daryl Williams71 (100%)4 (12%)
Matt Paradis71 (100%)4 (12%)
Kyle Allen71 (100%)
Trai Turner71 (100%)
DJ Moore70 (99%)
Christian McCaffrey70 (99%)
Curtis Samuel65 (92%)1 (3%)
Ian Thomas61 (86%)1 (3%)
Jarius Wright59 (83%)
Chris Manhertz17 (24%)4 (12%)
Alex Armah5 (7%)17 (50%)
DeAndrew White4 (6%)14 (41%)
Brandon Zylstra2 (3%)15 (44%)
Reggie Bonnafon2 (3%)14 (41%)
  • Ian Thomas played 86 percent of the snaps, a new season high with Greg Olsen inactive. Thomas had five receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown.
  • Chris Manhertz played 24 percent of the snaps, while Alex Armah played seven percent.
  • DeAndrew White, Brandon Zylstra and Reggie Bonnafon combined for eight snaps.

PlayerDefensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Shaq Thompson72 (100%)11 (32%)
James Bradberry72 (100%)10 (29%)
Eric Reid72 (100%)10 (29%)
Donte Jackson72 (100%)9 (26%)
Tre Boston72 (100%)
Luke Kuechly70 (97%)10 (29%)
Bruce Irvin55 (76%)4 (12%)
Vernon Butler52 (72%)9 (26%)
Gerald McCoy51 (71%)9 (26%)
Mario Addison50 (69%)
Ross Cockrell40 (56%)4 (12%)
Brian Burns34 (47%)7 (21%)
Kyle Love30 (42%)7 (21%)
Wes Horton20 (28%)2 (6%)
Efe Obada17 (24%)7 (21%)
Marquis Haynes11 (15%)13 (38%)
Jermaine Carter2 (3%)20 (59%)
  • Vernon Butler played 52 defensive snaps and nine special teams snaps, a new season high for him. He posted his career-best fifth sack of the season.
  • Brian Burns played 34 snaps, his most since Week 8 against Tennessee. He had two tackles and a QB hurry.
  • Wes Horton played 20 snaps, his most since re-signing with Carolina this season.
PlayerSpecial Teams Snaps
Colin Jones30 (88%)
Andre Smith20 (59%)
Jordan Kunaszyk19 (56%)
Mike Davis17 (50%)
Cole Luke16 (47%)
Javien Elliott14 (41%)
Greg Dortch11 (32%)
Michael Palardy10 (29%)
J.J. Jansen8 (24%)
Joey Slye7 (21%)
Garrett McGhin4 (12%)
Tyler Larsen4 (12%)

