Snap Counts: Panthers vs. Steelers

|Player
|Offensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Kofi Amichia
|71 (100%)
|4 (13%)
|Taylor Hearn
|71 (100%)
|4 (13%)
|Parker Collins
|62 (87%)
|2 (6%)
|RIshard Cook
|54 (76%)
|4 (13%)
|Jason Vander Laan
|52 (73%)
|5 (16%)
|Andre Levrone
|43 (61%)
|8 (26%)
|Temarrick Hemingway
|42 (59%)
|19 (61%)
|Terry Godwin
|37 (52%)
|5 (16%)
|Will Grier
|36 (51%)
|John Yarbrough
|32 (45%)
|4 (13%)
|Aldrick Robinson
|31 (44%)
|9 (29%)
|Tyler Catalina
|31 (44%)
|2 (6%)
|DeAndrew White
|28 (39%)
|14 (45%)
|Taylor Heinicke
|26 (37%)
|Jordan Scarlett
|25 (35%)
|15 (48%)
|Elijah Holyfield
|22 (31%)
|13 (42%)
|Dennis Daley
|17 (24%)
|4 (13%)
|Tyler Larsen
|17 (24%)
|Reggie Bonnafon
|16 (23%)
|8 (26%)
|Jaydon Mickens
|16 (23%)
|3 (10%)
|Marcus Baugh
|15 (21%)
|11 (35%)
|Rashad Ross
|14 (20%)
|5 (16%)
|Kyle Allen
|9 (13%)
|Cameron Artis-Payne
|6 (8%)
|5 (16%)
|Alex Armah
|4 (6%)
|Cole Hunt
|2 (3%)
|3 (10%)
|Damion Jeanpiere
|2 (3%)
|1 (3%)
- Will Grier played over half of the snaps and finished with 11-of-18 passing for 189 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
- Reggie Bonnafon had eight touches (three catches, two rushes and three kickoff returns) for 127 all-purpose yards on 24 total snaps between offense and special teams.
- Jordan Scarlett played 25 offensive snaps and another 15 snaps on special teams. He finished the preseason as Carolina's leading rusher with 81 rushing yards.
|Player
|Defensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Christian Miller
|54 (90%)
|15 (48%)
|Cole Luke
|47 (78%)
|10 (32%)
|Ryan Pulley
|45 (75%)
|9 (29%)
|Damian Parms
|40 (67%)
|5 (16%)
|Rashaan Gaulden
|39 (65%)
|11 (35%)
|Sione Teuhema
|39 (65%)
|3 (10%)
|Lorenzo Doss
|38 (63%)
|15 (48%)
|Woodrow Hamilton
|37 (62%)
|3 (10%)
|Efe Obada
|34 (57%)
|5 (16%)
|Jordan Kunaszyk
|33 (55%)
|14 (45%)
|Antwione Williams
|29 (48%)
|12 (39%)
|Bijhon Jackson
|29 (48%)
|4 (13%)
|Bryan Cox
|27 (45%)
|7 (23%)
|Marquis Haynes
|24 (40%)
|7 (23%)
|Jared Norris
|22 (37%)
|10 (32%)
|Corrion Ballard
|22 (37%)
|6 (19%)
|Josh Thornton
|22 (37%)
|4 (13%)
|Andre Smith
|20 (33%)
|11 (35%)
|Quin Blanding
|19 (32%)
|10 (32%)
|Brandon Bell
|16 (27%)
|Corn Elder
|15 (25%)
|3 (10%)
|Vernon Butler
|7 (12%)
|1 (3%)
|Javien Elliott
|2 (3%)
- Christian Miller played the most defensive snaps (54) and finished with three tackles and a sack.
- Jordan Kunaszyk played 33 snaps and had a team-high five tackles with an interception.
- Marquis Haynes and Andre Smith played just 24 and 20 snaps, respectively, and both finished with two sacks.
|Player
|Special Teams Snaps
|Joey Slye
|9 (29%)
|Andrew DePaola
|9 (29%)
|Michael Palardy
|9 (29%)
