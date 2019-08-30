Snap Counts: Panthers vs. Steelers

Aug 30, 2019 at 09:10 AM
Will Bryan
Brandon Todd
PlayerOffensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Kofi Amichia71 (100%)4 (13%)
Taylor Hearn71 (100%)4 (13%)
Parker Collins62 (87%)2 (6%)
RIshard Cook54 (76%)4 (13%)
Jason Vander Laan52 (73%)5 (16%)
Andre Levrone43 (61%)8 (26%)
Temarrick Hemingway42 (59%)19 (61%)
Terry Godwin37 (52%)5 (16%)
Will Grier36 (51%)
John Yarbrough32 (45%)4 (13%)
Aldrick Robinson31 (44%)9 (29%)
Tyler Catalina31 (44%)2 (6%)
DeAndrew White28 (39%)14 (45%)
Taylor Heinicke26 (37%)
Jordan Scarlett25 (35%)15 (48%)
Elijah Holyfield22 (31%)13 (42%)
Dennis Daley17 (24%)4 (13%)
Tyler Larsen17 (24%)
Reggie Bonnafon16 (23%)8 (26%)
Jaydon Mickens16 (23%)3 (10%)
Marcus Baugh15 (21%)11 (35%)
Rashad Ross14 (20%)5 (16%)
Kyle Allen9 (13%)
Cameron Artis-Payne6 (8%)5 (16%)
Alex Armah4 (6%)
Cole Hunt2 (3%)3 (10%)
Damion Jeanpiere2 (3%)1 (3%)
  • Will Grier played over half of the snaps and finished with 11-of-18 passing for 189 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
  • Reggie Bonnafon had eight touches (three catches, two rushes and three kickoff returns) for 127 all-purpose yards on 24 total snaps between offense and special teams.
  • Jordan Scarlett played 25 offensive snaps and another 15 snaps on special teams. He finished the preseason as Carolina's leading rusher with 81 rushing yards.
PlayerDefensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Christian Miller54 (90%)15 (48%)
Cole Luke47 (78%)10 (32%)
Ryan Pulley45 (75%)9 (29%)
Damian Parms40 (67%)5 (16%)
Rashaan Gaulden39 (65%)11 (35%)
Sione Teuhema39 (65%)3 (10%)
Lorenzo Doss38 (63%)15 (48%)
Woodrow Hamilton37 (62%)3 (10%)
Efe Obada34 (57%)5 (16%)
Jordan Kunaszyk33 (55%)14 (45%)
Antwione Williams29 (48%)12 (39%)
Bijhon Jackson29 (48%)4 (13%)
Bryan Cox27 (45%)7 (23%)
Marquis Haynes24 (40%)7 (23%)
Jared Norris22 (37%)10 (32%)
Corrion Ballard22 (37%)6 (19%)
Josh Thornton22 (37%)4 (13%)
Andre Smith20 (33%)11 (35%)
Quin Blanding19 (32%)10 (32%)
Brandon Bell16 (27%)
Corn Elder15 (25%)3 (10%)
Vernon Butler7 (12%)1 (3%)
Javien Elliott2 (3%)
  • Christian Miller played the most defensive snaps (54) and finished with three tackles and a sack.
  • Jordan Kunaszyk played 33 snaps and had a team-high five tackles with an interception.
  • Marquis Haynes and Andre Smith played just 24 and 20 snaps, respectively, and both finished with two sacks.
PlayerSpecial Teams Snaps
Joey Slye9 (29%)
Andrew DePaola9 (29%)
Michael Palardy9 (29%)

Game action photos: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh

View in-game action photos from Carolina's game against Pittsburgh.

