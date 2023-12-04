Snap Counts: Week 13 at Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — View the snap counts and playtime percentages for the Panthers against the Bucs in Week 13 of the regular season.
|Player
|Offensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Ikem Ekwonu
|72 (100%)
|2 (7%)
|Nash Jensen
|72 (100%)
|2 (7%)
|Taylor Moton
|72 (100%)
|Justin McCray
|72 (100%)
|Bradley Bozeman
|72 (100%)
|Jonathan Mingo
|69 (96%)
|Adam Thielen
|64 (89%)
|Ian Thomas
|48 (67%)
|12 (41%)
|Chuba Hubbard
|47 (65%)
|8 (28%)
|Stephen Sullivan
|33 (46%)
|20 (69%)
|Mike Strachan
|31 (43%)
|12 (41%)
|DJ Chark
|29 (40%)
|Miles Sanders
|23 (32%)
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|12 (17%)
|12 (41%)
|Raheem Blackshear
|2 (3%)
|9 (31%)
|David Sharpe
|1 (1%)
|2 (7%)
|Cade Mays
|1 (1%)
|2 (7%)
- If it wasn't apparent before the coaching change, it certainly is now. Chuba Hubbard is the lead back around here, and Miles Sanders is a change-of-pace backup. Hubbard got 65 percent of the snaps to Sanders' 32 percent. He also had 104 yards and two touchdowns on a career-high 25 carries. It figures to stay this way, if not expand, as long as Hubbard's running the way he did Sunday.
- Speaking of shifts, wide receiver Mike Strachan (31) got more snaps than DJ Chark Jr. (29). Chark still made some plays, but he's a veteran on a one-year contract on a 1-11 team, so it's worth noting that they're trying to see if Strachan can help in the future.
- And even though it was just one play, it was good to see two extra offensive linemen on the field again, with David Sharpe and Cade Mays checking in as eligible for a snap. As an old and not-skinny person, it makes me happy to see big bodies on the field.
|Player
|Defensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Alex Cook
|62 (100%)
|3 (10%)
|Frankie Luvu
|62 (100%)
|3 (10%)
|Xavier Woods
|62 (100%)
|Donte Jackson
|61 (98%)
|Derrick Brown
|59 (95%)
|3 (10%)
|Troy Hill
|51 (82%)
|2 (7%)
|Marquis Haynes
|42 (68%)
|Brian Burns
|39 (63%)
|2 (7%)
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|37 (60%)
|7 (24%)
|Jaycee Horn
|32 (52%)
|Shy Tuttle
|29 (47%)
|3 (10%)
|CJ Henderson
|22 (35%)
|3 (10%)
|Nick Thurman
|21 (34%)
|3 (10%)
|LaBryan Ray
|20 (32%)
|Deion Jones
|19 (31%)
|Kamu Grugier-Hill
|14 (23%)
|27 (93%)
|Amare Barno
|14 (23%)
|27 (93%)
|DeShawn Williams
|13 (21%)
|Chris Wormley
|8 (13%)
|Jeremy Chinn
|7 (11%)
|22 (76%)
|D'Shawn Jamison
|6 (10%)
|22 (76%)
|Eku Leota
|2 (3%)
|17 (59%)
- It appears that cornerback Jaycee Horn's pitch count was around 30 snaps, and he snuck just past that limit. He played the first series of the second half and was done for the night. It makes sense for a guy coming off a 10-week injury since Horn is a long-term investment here. That role should expand in the coming weeks.
- Outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. was back and playing a regular role again, especially after Brian Burns was ejected. Haynes has battled back problems all year but said Sunday he was feeling much better, and he showed he can contribute, tying Frankie Luvu with a team-high seven tackles and also adding a sack, two tackles for loss, and a quarterback hit.
|Player
|Special teams snaps
|Sam Franklin
|27 (93%)
|Tae Davis
|24 (83%)
|Jammie Robinson
|24 (83%)
|JJ Jansen
|10 (34%)
|Johnny Hekker
|10 (34%)
|Eddy Piñeiro
|6 (21%)
|Brett Toth
|2 (7%)
- Again, the list of dedicated special teamers is shrinking, as everyone else ends up playing a part on offense or defense. Other than Sam Franklin Jr., Tae Davis, and Jammie Robinson, it was specialists and spare offensive lineman Brett Toth. That's what a thin team looks like.
View all the action from the Panthers' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13.