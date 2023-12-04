Snap Counts: Week 13 at Tampa Bay

Dec 04, 2023 at 09:06 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
TAMPA, Fla. — View the snap counts and playtime percentages for the Panthers against the Bucs in Week 13 of the regular season.

Player Offensive snaps Special teams snaps
Ikem Ekwonu 72 (100%) 2 (7%)
Nash Jensen 72 (100%) 2 (7%)
Taylor Moton 72 (100%)
Justin McCray 72 (100%)
Bradley Bozeman 72 (100%)
Jonathan Mingo 69 (96%)
Adam Thielen 64 (89%)
Ian Thomas 48 (67%) 12 (41%)
Chuba Hubbard 47 (65%) 8 (28%)
Stephen Sullivan 33 (46%) 20 (69%)
Mike Strachan 31 (43%) 12 (41%)
DJ Chark 29 (40%)
Miles Sanders 23 (32%)
Ihmir Smith-Marsette 12 (17%) 12 (41%)
Raheem Blackshear 2 (3%) 9 (31%)
David Sharpe 1 (1%) 2 (7%)
Cade Mays 1 (1%) 2 (7%)
  • If it wasn't apparent before the coaching change, it certainly is now. Chuba Hubbard is the lead back around here, and Miles Sanders is a change-of-pace backup. Hubbard got 65 percent of the snaps to Sanders' 32 percent. He also had 104 yards and two touchdowns on a career-high 25 carries. It figures to stay this way, if not expand, as long as Hubbard's running the way he did Sunday.
  • Speaking of shifts, wide receiver Mike Strachan (31) got more snaps than DJ Chark Jr. (29). Chark still made some plays, but he's a veteran on a one-year contract on a 1-11 team, so it's worth noting that they're trying to see if Strachan can help in the future.
  • And even though it was just one play, it was good to see two extra offensive linemen on the field again, with David Sharpe and Cade Mays checking in as eligible for a snap. As an old and not-skinny person, it makes me happy to see big bodies on the field.
Player Defensive snaps Special teams snaps
Alex Cook 62 (100%) 3 (10%)
Frankie Luvu 62 (100%) 3 (10%)
Xavier Woods 62 (100%)
Donte Jackson 61 (98%)
Derrick Brown 59 (95%) 3 (10%)
Troy Hill 51 (82%) 2 (7%)
Marquis Haynes 42 (68%)
Brian Burns 39 (63%) 2 (7%)
Yetur Gross-Matos 37 (60%) 7 (24%)
Jaycee Horn 32 (52%)
Shy Tuttle 29 (47%) 3 (10%)
CJ Henderson 22 (35%) 3 (10%)
Nick Thurman 21 (34%) 3 (10%)
LaBryan Ray 20 (32%)
Deion Jones 19 (31%)
Kamu Grugier-Hill 14 (23%) 27 (93%)
Amare Barno 14 (23%) 27 (93%)
DeShawn Williams 13 (21%)
Chris Wormley 8 (13%)
Jeremy Chinn 7 (11%) 22 (76%)
D'Shawn Jamison 6 (10%) 22 (76%)
Eku Leota 2 (3%) 17 (59%)
  • It appears that cornerback Jaycee Horn's pitch count was around 30 snaps, and he snuck just past that limit. He played the first series of the second half and was done for the night. It makes sense for a guy coming off a 10-week injury since Horn is a long-term investment here. That role should expand in the coming weeks.
  • Outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. was back and playing a regular role again, especially after Brian Burns was ejected. Haynes has battled back problems all year but said Sunday he was feeling much better, and he showed he can contribute, tying Frankie Luvu with a team-high seven tackles and also adding a sack, two tackles for loss, and a quarterback hit.
Player Special teams snaps
Sam Franklin 27 (93%)
Tae Davis 24 (83%)
Jammie Robinson 24 (83%)
JJ Jansen 10 (34%)
Johnny Hekker 10 (34%)
Eddy Piñeiro 6 (21%)
Brett Toth 2 (7%)
  • Again, the list of dedicated special teamers is shrinking, as everyone else ends up playing a part on offense or defense. Other than Sam Franklin Jr., Tae Davis, and Jammie Robinson, it was specialists and spare offensive lineman Brett Toth. That's what a thin team looks like.

Panthers at Bucs | Game Action Gallery | December 3, 2023

View all the action from the Panthers' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13.

