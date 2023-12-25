Snap Counts: Week 16 vs. Green Bay

CHARLOTTE — View the snap counts and playtime percentages for the Panthers against the Packers in Week 16 of the regular season.
|Player
|Offensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Cade Mays
|66 (100%)
|4 (13%)
|Ikem Ekwonu
|66 (100%)
|4 (13%)
|Taylor Moton
|66 (100%)
|4 (13%)
|Bradley Bozeman
|66 (100%)
|Bryce Young
|66 (100%)
|Jonathan Mingo
|61 (92%)
|Adam Thielen
|58 (88%)
|Gabe Jackson
|55 (83%)
|4 (13%)
|Tommy Tremble
|48 (73%)
|15 (50%)
|DJ Chark
|48 (73%)
|Chuba Hubbard
|42 (64%)
|Miles Sanders
|24 (36%)
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|21 (32%)
|10 (33%)
|Stephen Sullivan
|14 (21%)
|20 (67%)
|Ian Thomas
|12 (18%)
|6 (20%)
|Nash Jensen
|11 (17%)
|4 (13%)
|Raheem Blackshear
|1 (2%)
|10 (33%)
|JD DiRenzo
|1 (2%)
|4 (13%)
- Rookie Nash Jensen started the game at right guard, but veteran Gabe Jackson got the most work, taking 55 of the 66 snaps in that rotation. They split them evenly last week, but the elder statesman who said one of the funniest lines of the year about the Atlanta game ("When you're fat, you enjoy the water") appears to have secured the position now. Jensen's still good for an undrafted rookie, but Jackson has so much experience.
- Tight end Tommy Tremble has evolved into something resembling an every-down tight end during this season of offensive upheaval and injuries. He's not a traditional body type at the position, but he's an eager blocker, and yesterday, he showed he can be a weapon in the passing game as well (four catches for 59 yards).
- Running back Raheem Blackshear had the highest points-per-snap ratio of the game with his two-point conversion, which tied the game on his only play. It was less of a day on his kick returns (averaging just 22.8 on the day when he entered the game at 27.9), but he's a contributor.
|Player
|Defensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Vonn Bell
|66 (100%)
|Xavier Woods
|66 (100%)
|Frankie Luvu
|65 (98%)
|6 (20%)
|Jaycee Horn
|64 (97%)
|Brian Burns
|63 (95%)
|6 (20%)
|Derrick Brown
|61 (92%)
|6 (20%)
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|55 (83%)
|6 (20%)
|Donte Jackson
|54 (82%)
|Troy Hill
|46 (70%)
|5 (17%)
|Shy Tuttle
|37 (56%)
|6 (20%)
|LaBryan Ray
|27 (41%)
|6 (20%)
|Nick Thurman
|27 (41%)
|DeShawn Williams
|21 (32%)
|Kamu Grugier-Hill
|14 (21%)
|26 (87%)
|Shaquill Griffin
|14 (21%)
|15 (50%)
|Jeremy Chinn
|12 (18%)
|26 (87%)
|Marquis Haynes
|12 (18%)
|Deion Jones
|12 (18%)
|DJ Johnson
|9 (14%)
|16 (53%)
|Sam Franklin
|1 (2%)
|26 (87%)
- Speaking of ratios, Sam Franklin Jr.'s snap-per-fight-almost-instigated ratio remains high. His one defensive snap was on the end-of-half Hail Mary, and he was locked up and jawing after the scrum for the ball.
- Yetur Gross-Matos admitted he felt like crap and played most of the game anyway, logging 55 of the 66 snaps. From a guy many thought wouldn't convert well to a 3-4, he's become a trustworthy edge-setter in the run game, with some pass-rush ability when he's not full of the flu virus.
|Player
|Special teams snaps
|Jammie Robinson
|20 (67%)
|Tae Davis
|20 (67%)
|Alex Cook
|12 (40%)
|D'Shawn Jamison
|11 (37%)
|Eddy Piñeiro
|10 (33%)
|Johnny Hekker
|8 (27%)
|JJ Jansen
|8 (27%)
|David Sharpe
|4 (13%)
|Amare Barno
|2 (7%)
- Amaré Barno got just two snaps before leaving with a knee injury. They brought on the cart for Barno, and that's seldom a good sign.
- For all the upheaval because of injuries this year, it's hard to find stable special teams volunteers, but between Kamu Grugier-Hill, Sam Franklin Jr., and Jammie Robinson, there's a good core of regulars in addition to their trustworthy special teamers.
- If you're still reading this, Merry Christmas, you're the ones we do this for.
