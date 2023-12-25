Snap Counts: Week 16 vs. Green Bay

Dec 25, 2023 at 07:47 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
SnapCounts_Thumbnail (17)

CHARLOTTE — View the snap counts and playtime percentages for the Panthers against the Packers in Week 16 of the regular season.

Table inside Article
Player Offensive snaps Special teams snaps
Cade Mays 66 (100%) 4 (13%)
Ikem Ekwonu 66 (100%) 4 (13%)
Taylor Moton 66 (100%) 4 (13%)
Bradley Bozeman 66 (100%)
Bryce Young 66 (100%)
Jonathan Mingo 61 (92%)
Adam Thielen 58 (88%)
Gabe Jackson 55 (83%) 4 (13%)
Tommy Tremble 48 (73%) 15 (50%)
DJ Chark 48 (73%)
Chuba Hubbard 42 (64%)
Miles Sanders 24 (36%)
Ihmir Smith-Marsette 21 (32%) 10 (33%)
Stephen Sullivan 14 (21%) 20 (67%)
Ian Thomas 12 (18%) 6 (20%)
Nash Jensen 11 (17%) 4 (13%)
Raheem Blackshear 1 (2%) 10 (33%)
JD DiRenzo 1 (2%) 4 (13%)
  • Rookie Nash Jensen started the game at right guard, but veteran Gabe Jackson got the most work, taking 55 of the 66 snaps in that rotation. They split them evenly last week, but the elder statesman who said one of the funniest lines of the year about the Atlanta game ("When you're fat, you enjoy the water") appears to have secured the position now. Jensen's still good for an undrafted rookie, but Jackson has so much experience.
  • Tight end Tommy Tremble has evolved into something resembling an every-down tight end during this season of offensive upheaval and injuries. He's not a traditional body type at the position, but he's an eager blocker, and yesterday, he showed he can be a weapon in the passing game as well (four catches for 59 yards).
  • Running back Raheem Blackshear had the highest points-per-snap ratio of the game with his two-point conversion, which tied the game on his only play. It was less of a day on his kick returns (averaging just 22.8 on the day when he entered the game at 27.9), but he's a contributor.
Table inside Article
Player Defensive snaps Special teams snaps
Vonn Bell 66 (100%)
Xavier Woods 66 (100%)
Frankie Luvu 65 (98%) 6 (20%)
Jaycee Horn 64 (97%)
Brian Burns 63 (95%) 6 (20%)
Derrick Brown 61 (92%) 6 (20%)
Yetur Gross-Matos 55 (83%) 6 (20%)
Donte Jackson 54 (82%)
Troy Hill 46 (70%) 5 (17%)
Shy Tuttle 37 (56%) 6 (20%)
LaBryan Ray 27 (41%) 6 (20%)
Nick Thurman 27 (41%)
DeShawn Williams 21 (32%)
Kamu Grugier-Hill 14 (21%) 26 (87%)
Shaquill Griffin 14 (21%) 15 (50%)
Jeremy Chinn 12 (18%) 26 (87%)
Marquis Haynes 12 (18%)
Deion Jones 12 (18%)
DJ Johnson 9 (14%) 16 (53%)
Sam Franklin 1 (2%) 26 (87%)
  • Speaking of ratios, Sam Franklin Jr.'s snap-per-fight-almost-instigated ratio remains high. His one defensive snap was on the end-of-half Hail Mary, and he was locked up and jawing after the scrum for the ball.
  • Yetur Gross-Matos admitted he felt like crap and played most of the game anyway, logging 55 of the 66 snaps. From a guy many thought wouldn't convert well to a 3-4, he's become a trustworthy edge-setter in the run game, with some pass-rush ability when he's not full of the flu virus.
Table inside Article
Player Special teams snaps
Jammie Robinson 20 (67%)
Tae Davis 20 (67%)
Alex Cook 12 (40%)
D'Shawn Jamison 11 (37%)
Eddy Piñeiro 10 (33%)
Johnny Hekker 8 (27%)
JJ Jansen 8 (27%)
David Sharpe 4 (13%)
Amare Barno 2 (7%)
  • Amaré Barno got just two snaps before leaving with a knee injury. They brought on the cart for Barno, and that's seldom a good sign.
  • For all the upheaval because of injuries this year, it's hard to find stable special teams volunteers, but between Kamu Grugier-Hill, Sam Franklin Jr., and Jammie Robinson, there's a good core of regulars in addition to their trustworthy special teamers.
  • If you're still reading this, Merry Christmas, you're the ones we do this for.

Panthers vs. Packers | Game Action Gallery | December 24, 2023

View all the action from the Panthers' game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16.

231225 Packers In-Game-81
1 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-77
2 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-75
3 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-82
4 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-79
5 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-74
6 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-78
7 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-80
8 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-73
9 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-91
10 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-89
11 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-85
12 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-94
13 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-93
14 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-87
15 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-88
16 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-84
17 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-098
18 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-113
19 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-100
20 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-110
21 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-097
22 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-111
23 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-099
24 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-109
25 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-095
26 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-106
27 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-108
28 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-101
29 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-115
30 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-096
31 / 68
Bryce Young
32 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-117
33 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-122
34 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-119
35 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-123
36 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-140
37 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-137
38 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-139
39 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-143
40 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-152
41 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-149
42 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-151
43 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-143
44 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-144
45 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-162
46 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-163
47 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-146
48 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-154
49 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-156
50 / 68
Bryce Young
51 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-193
52 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-191
53 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-176
54 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-182
55 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-194
56 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-190
57 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-181
58 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-180
59 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-185
60 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-184
61 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-174
62 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-183
63 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-178
64 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-188
65 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-170
66 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-171
67 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-169
68 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
