Snap Counts: Week 3 at Seattle

Sep 25, 2023 at 09:48 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
SnapCounts_Thumbnail (4)

SEATTLE — View the snap counts and playtime percentages for the Panthers against the Seahawks in Week 3 of the regular season.

Table inside Article
Player Offensive snaps Special teams snaps
Calvin Throckmorton 79 (100%) 6 (17%)
Chandler Zavala 79 (100%) 6 (17%)
Ikem Ekwonu 79 (100%) 6 (17%)
Taylor Moton 79 (100%) 6 (17%)
Andy Dalton 79 (100%)
Bradley Bozeman 79 (100%)
DJ Chark 74 (94%)
Adam Thielen 73 (92%)
Miles Sanders 51 (65%)
Hayden Hurst 48 (61%) 1 (3%)
Terrace Marshall Jr. 47 (59%)
Chuba Hubbard 27 (34%) 16 (46%)
Jonathan Mingo 26 (33%)
Tommy Tremble 22 (28%) 28 (80%)
Ian Thomas 13 (16%) 10 (29%)
Laviska Shenault 11 (14%) 17 (49%)
Ihmir Smith-Marsette 3 (4%) 9 (26%)
  • This game was not normal by any definition of the word, so it's kind of hard to extrapolate patterns here. Let's get that out of the way.
  • If there's good news, it's that the starting offensive line, the third combination in as many weeks, was able to stay together for all 79 snaps. From a health and blocking standpoint, that's a good thing. Then again, they did have seven false starts. However, the main culprits in that (Ikem Ekwonu﻿ and ﻿Taylor Moton﻿) had six of the seven, and they're not going anywhere.
  • ﻿Jonathan Mingo﻿'s concussion mixed up the receiver rotation, but ﻿DJ Chark Jr.﻿ and ﻿Adam Thielen﻿ playing 74 and 73 snaps, respectively, show you how key they are to the entire offense. 
  • The ﻿Miles Sanders﻿-Chuba Hubbard﻿ splits weren't that far out of line with previous weeks, but you can tell the usage in the run game wasn't there because blocking tight end ﻿Ian Thomas﻿ only had 13 snaps on offense, and tight end/fullback ﻿Giovanni Ricci﻿ didn't have any.
Table inside Article
Player Defensive snaps Special teams snaps
Donte Jackson 75 (100%)
Vonn Bell 75 (100%)
Troy Hill 64 (85%) 8 (23%)
Derrick Brown 62 (83%) 7 (20%)
Jeremy Chinn 58 (77%) 13 (37%)
Sam Franklin 56 (75%) 16 (46%)
Deion Jones 52 (69%) 1 (3%)
Brian Burns 51 (68%) 7 (20%)
Kamu Grugier-Hill 50 (67%) 18 (51%)
Yetur Gross-Matos 42 (56%) 16 (46%)
Shy Tuttle 39 (52%) 7 (20%)
Frankie Luvu 38 (51%)
Justin Houston 37 (49%)
DeShawn Williams 35 (47%) 3 (9%)
Nick Thurman 26 (35%) 7 (20%)
Amare Barno 17 (23%) 20 (57%)
LaBryan Ray 17 (23%)
Xavier Woods 16 (21%)
CJ Henderson 10 (13%)
D'Shawn Jamison 4 (5%) 7 (20%)
  • ﻿Donte Jackson﻿ and ﻿Vonn Bell﻿ were the only ironmen on defense to play all 75 defensive snaps, and part of that is because of the injuries that cropped up again. 
  • ﻿Derrick Brown﻿ "only" played 62 snaps (83 percent). That's a lot for any 320-pound person, but not many for Brown, who had played 95 percent of the snaps the first two games, missing only seven snaps combined against Atlanta and New Orleans. 
  • The linebacker rotation was jumbled when ﻿Frankie Luvu﻿ was hurt, but it's clear that ﻿Kamu Grugier-Hill﻿ wasn't going to be a one-for-one replacement for ﻿Shaq Thompson﻿. ﻿Deion Jones﻿ (52 snaps, 69 percent) actually had the most snaps of anyone at his position, getting a lot of work in his first game active here. That also allowed Grugier-Hill to resume a larger role on special teams than he did last week against the Saints.
  • ﻿Yetur Gross-Matos﻿ barely played in the opener but has settled into a solid rotational role, playing a little over half the snaps the last two weeks and picking up a couple of sacks. 
  • ﻿Jeremy Chinn﻿'s playing time continues to fluctuate, back up to 77 percent of the defensive snaps this week after 35 percent last week. That's also largely a function of injuries, but his role will likely adjust from week to week, depending on the opponent's game plan.
Table inside Article
Player Special teams snaps
Chandler Wooten 29 (83%)
Dicaprio Bootle 27 (77%)
Claudin Cherelus 21 (60%)
Giovanni Ricci 21 (60 %)
Johnny Hekker 12 (34 %)
JJ Jansen 11 (31%)
Eddy Piñeiro 11 (31%)
Cade Mays 6 (17%)
Nash Jensen 6 (17%)
Ricky Lee 6 (17%)

Cornerback ﻿Dicaprio Bootle﻿ was promoted from the practice squad and quickly became a regular on special teams, playing more snaps than anyone other than ﻿Chandler Wooten﻿ and ﻿Tommy Tremble﻿. He could become one of their core guys.

With Jones coming in as an experienced defensive player, Wooten was strictly a special teamer this week, leading the team with 29 special teams snaps.

