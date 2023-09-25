Snap Counts: Week 3 at Seattle

SEATTLE — View the snap counts and playtime percentages for the Panthers against the Seahawks in Week 3 of the regular season.
|Player
|Offensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Calvin Throckmorton
|79 (100%)
|6 (17%)
|Chandler Zavala
|79 (100%)
|6 (17%)
|Ikem Ekwonu
|79 (100%)
|6 (17%)
|Taylor Moton
|79 (100%)
|6 (17%)
|Andy Dalton
|79 (100%)
|Bradley Bozeman
|79 (100%)
|DJ Chark
|74 (94%)
|Adam Thielen
|73 (92%)
|Miles Sanders
|51 (65%)
|Hayden Hurst
|48 (61%)
|1 (3%)
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|47 (59%)
|Chuba Hubbard
|27 (34%)
|16 (46%)
|Jonathan Mingo
|26 (33%)
|Tommy Tremble
|22 (28%)
|28 (80%)
|Ian Thomas
|13 (16%)
|10 (29%)
|Laviska Shenault
|11 (14%)
|17 (49%)
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|3 (4%)
|9 (26%)
- This game was not normal by any definition of the word, so it's kind of hard to extrapolate patterns here. Let's get that out of the way.
- If there's good news, it's that the starting offensive line, the third combination in as many weeks, was able to stay together for all 79 snaps. From a health and blocking standpoint, that's a good thing. Then again, they did have seven false starts. However, the main culprits in that (Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton) had six of the seven, and they're not going anywhere.
- Jonathan Mingo's concussion mixed up the receiver rotation, but DJ Chark Jr. and Adam Thielen playing 74 and 73 snaps, respectively, show you how key they are to the entire offense.
- The Miles Sanders-Chuba Hubbard splits weren't that far out of line with previous weeks, but you can tell the usage in the run game wasn't there because blocking tight end Ian Thomas only had 13 snaps on offense, and tight end/fullback Giovanni Ricci didn't have any.
|Player
|Defensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Donte Jackson
|75 (100%)
|Vonn Bell
|75 (100%)
|Troy Hill
|64 (85%)
|8 (23%)
|Derrick Brown
|62 (83%)
|7 (20%)
|Jeremy Chinn
|58 (77%)
|13 (37%)
|Sam Franklin
|56 (75%)
|16 (46%)
|Deion Jones
|52 (69%)
|1 (3%)
|Brian Burns
|51 (68%)
|7 (20%)
|Kamu Grugier-Hill
|50 (67%)
|18 (51%)
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|42 (56%)
|16 (46%)
|Shy Tuttle
|39 (52%)
|7 (20%)
|Frankie Luvu
|38 (51%)
|Justin Houston
|37 (49%)
|DeShawn Williams
|35 (47%)
|3 (9%)
|Nick Thurman
|26 (35%)
|7 (20%)
|Amare Barno
|17 (23%)
|20 (57%)
|LaBryan Ray
|17 (23%)
|Xavier Woods
|16 (21%)
|CJ Henderson
|10 (13%)
|D'Shawn Jamison
|4 (5%)
|7 (20%)
- Donte Jackson and Vonn Bell were the only ironmen on defense to play all 75 defensive snaps, and part of that is because of the injuries that cropped up again.
- Derrick Brown "only" played 62 snaps (83 percent). That's a lot for any 320-pound person, but not many for Brown, who had played 95 percent of the snaps the first two games, missing only seven snaps combined against Atlanta and New Orleans.
- The linebacker rotation was jumbled when Frankie Luvu was hurt, but it's clear that Kamu Grugier-Hill wasn't going to be a one-for-one replacement for Shaq Thompson. Deion Jones (52 snaps, 69 percent) actually had the most snaps of anyone at his position, getting a lot of work in his first game active here. That also allowed Grugier-Hill to resume a larger role on special teams than he did last week against the Saints.
- Yetur Gross-Matos barely played in the opener but has settled into a solid rotational role, playing a little over half the snaps the last two weeks and picking up a couple of sacks.
- Jeremy Chinn's playing time continues to fluctuate, back up to 77 percent of the defensive snaps this week after 35 percent last week. That's also largely a function of injuries, but his role will likely adjust from week to week, depending on the opponent's game plan.
|Player
|Special teams snaps
|Chandler Wooten
|29 (83%)
|Dicaprio Bootle
|27 (77%)
|Claudin Cherelus
|21 (60%)
|Giovanni Ricci
|21 (60 %)
|Johnny Hekker
|12 (34 %)
|JJ Jansen
|11 (31%)
|Eddy Piñeiro
|11 (31%)
|Cade Mays
|6 (17%)
|Nash Jensen
|6 (17%)
|Ricky Lee
|6 (17%)
Cornerback Dicaprio Bootle was promoted from the practice squad and quickly became a regular on special teams, playing more snaps than anyone other than Chandler Wooten and Tommy Tremble. He could become one of their core guys.
With Jones coming in as an experienced defensive player, Wooten was strictly a special teamer this week, leading the team with 29 special teams snaps.
