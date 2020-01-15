Social media reaction to Luke Kuechly's retirement

There will only be one 59 pic.twitter.com/jWv8w6TCo1— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 15, 2020
Words can’t describe who Luke Kuechly is as a person, friend, and teammate. We have shared countless memories together both on the field and away from it. I feel honored to be his friend and I’ll always appreciate the impact he has had on my life. Love you buddy pic.twitter.com/0DHYkOwDp1— Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) January 15, 2020
I couldn’t be more proud to call you my brother! Congrats on a heck of a career! The game will miss you as much as you miss the game bro! I love you my brother! https://t.co/6jw3C1xeZK— Thomas Davis (@ThomasDavisSDTM) January 15, 2020
Can’t put into words what Luke has meant to myself and countless others. Thank you for some of the best memories both on and off the field. I’m so honored to have shared the field with not just the best player I’ve ever seen, but the best person I’ve ever met. Will always love you bro! To retirement🍻🎣
Was a blessing being able to learn from you the last 5 years! Thank you for welcoming me with open arms into the LB room and showing me the ropes. Ima miss laughing and joking in the back of the room! Ima miss my locker mate, My teammate and MY BROTHER!! You the f’ing GOAT!! And the BEST DAMN LINEBACKER IVE SEEN AND EVER PLAYED WITH! You brought different swag to the game! Different energy, and Leadership to this team and Game! Im lost for words dawg! But health is the most important thing in life!! Im happy to call you a friend and Brother — enjoy retirement bro! #BTG #StandardIsTheStandard #LBC
One of the Best Teammates I’ve ever had! The 1st person you meet when you come into the locker room. Always told people I’d teach my son to be like you! You’re the model of The Standard! Future HOFer! Proud to call you one of the bros! One heck of a career! Love you bro! LUUUUKE! https://t.co/NcB3MQExMg— Tre Boston (@TreBos10) January 15, 2020
My son going to be soo heartbroken, Luke was his Dawg
After playing with @PatrickWillis52 I didn’t think it was possible for me to touch the field with another LB of his caliber. Then I went to Carolina. Enjoy retirement @LukeKuechly!— Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) January 15, 2020
Congrats on a GREAT career 59, learned so much from you these past two years glad to be able to call you a brother ✊🏾— Donte Action Jackson (@_DJack01) January 15, 2020
In the short time I have been here in Carolina it’s been a pleasure to learn from you and play with you. Will be missed💫 #greatteammate https://t.co/L9Dbyh4yjU— DJ Moore💫 (@idjmoore) January 15, 2020
Salute to one of the most respected players and even more as a human being.. #LEGEND https://t.co/6Zxzbi5zfj— Alex Armah Jr. (@Alex_Armah) January 15, 2020
Forever my brother! You set the standard for me since I’ve come into the league. Hate to see you go, but love that left on top. LUUUUKKKKEEEE!! Stay svckafree August @LukeKuechly— Trai Turner (@trai_turner) January 15, 2020
Easily one of my favorite teammates and one of the top 3 best players that I’ve seen. Can’t wait to see what’s next for you! https://t.co/zrDa2mo2HU— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 15, 2020
Legend 🐐🐐🐐🐐 https://t.co/YkzJDcNANH— Chris Manhertz (@C_Manhertz) January 15, 2020
One the best humans, friend, teammate anyone could ever want! Thanks for everything bud! We all love ya! https://t.co/CnYDbIvLYm— Derek Anderson (@DAnderson314) January 15, 2020
Luke kuechly is one of most pure and authentic people i’ve met! He was a great teammate and friend! honored to have played with you! The gridiron will miss your presence but I’m excited to see what the next chapter has for you! love you Bro! #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/0a6k4urcRu— Jonathan Stewart (@Jonathanstewar1) January 15, 2020
I had the privilege of playing next to HOF #MikeSingletary & coaching HOF @BUrlacher54 & @LukeKuechly is worthy of that honor someday. But more important I will remember Luke’s sense of humor, his leadership & 4 being a great teammate. pic.twitter.com/MM96l6vZSS— Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) January 15, 2020
Much respect to one of the great LBs to play football. You’ve given so much to this game and were a special player to watch. The game is losing a great one. Nothing but respect ✊🏾 https://t.co/Ja76illgi5— Bobby Wagner (@Bwagz) January 15, 2020
Luke doesn’t even have social media he is that different. I have to see him soon in person and pay my respect always fun to play against. Meetings were always a little longer, and gameplans a little more complex. He kept you honest.— Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 15, 2020
HALL OF FAME GUY⚠️💯 https://t.co/RMakIRlWej— Reggie Bonnafon (@RelentlessReg1) January 15, 2020
Incredible player and person.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 15, 2020
The game is going to miss you brother! https://t.co/UxKiTkww7S
LEGEND!!! The NFL lost a great one. https://t.co/oTENEZbrSO— Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) January 15, 2020
Luke, thank you for showing me the way and being the blueprint of how a LB supposed to play this game! I modeled my game and learned from you from the start man! I wish you nothing but success with your future endeavors! You had one hell of a ride! Meet you at the PFHOF! #maniac— Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) January 15, 2020
Had to be on ya A+ game wit this MONSTAR lurking in the middle of the defense! Great dude, much respect for who you are and what you represent!! Congrats on a great career bro, HOF! https://t.co/Ns3BjIiN8v— Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) January 15, 2020
Congrats on a great career my boy. Respect 🤞🏾 https://t.co/b6JoJowJaI— Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) January 15, 2020
One time for Luke Kuechly!!! Dominant linebacker, who played the game the right way. Make all of us who came before him proud, with the way he played the position! Enjoy retirement! ✊🏾— Lance Briggs (@LanceBriggs) January 15, 2020
Thank you @LukeKuechly for being a GREAT teammate. You played the game the right way. One of the best to ever play the LB position & you are the embodiment of leadership & dedication. #KeepPounding https://t.co/9gJPjMvsrc pic.twitter.com/6eL18eoSyV— Charles Tillman (@peanuttillman) January 15, 2020
One of the greatest players of our time! 🐐 @LukeKuechly Will never forget playing against you! Good luck in the future!! pic.twitter.com/OsCiFXHVPP— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) January 15, 2020
Wowww. Always loved watching you play. It was a pleasure playing against you. True leader on and off the field. God bless 🙏 https://t.co/GbHifP90rG— Dwayne Haskins, Jr🌹 (@dh_simba7) January 15, 2020
Luke was a fierce, intense competitor who loved his teammates and the game of football. A consummate pro who always believed in team first. He revolutionized the modern day standard for MLB's. It was honor to coach him. He is the best of men on and off the field. 🐐@LukeKuechly— Al Holcomb (@1CoachHolcomb) January 15, 2020
Wow man heartbreaking !!! Ppl don’t understand how much pain this game bring on the mind and body. Take a strong will to walk away. True brotherhood man.... love ya bro that’s from us all 🐐🐐🐐 https://t.co/MVtExyX4xE— F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) January 15, 2020
Thank you for giving everything to this franchise, Keek. Absolute legend. https://t.co/EQ9uVpFUeJ— John Isner (@JohnIsner) January 15, 2020
A Carolina LEGEND— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 15, 2020
Thank you for the passion and intensity you brought to our state, Luke pic.twitter.com/CM2lrC5t2K
Reached out to Thomas Davis to talk about Luke. He told me, “He was the best teammate that I’ve ever had on any level. Easily the nicest guy off the field you’ll ever meet and the most fiercest competitor you’ll ever meet! The game is truly going to miss Luke!” #KeepPounding— Tiffany Blackmon (@tiffblackmon) January 15, 2020
Respect. https://t.co/rpm67SfIL4— Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) January 15, 2020
Luke Kuechly’s transparency in this statement was unheralded, this wasn’t a prewritten speech.— Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) January 15, 2020
He waited til the organization & LB room were in good hands FIRST, before even considering his own health. Fans, I hope you appreciate what you have in some athletes, & in Luke. https://t.co/7OsTcxQqux
Luke Kuechly since entering the NFL in 2012:— Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 15, 2020
* 1,092 tackles (1st in the NFL)
* 7 Pro Bowls (T-1st)
* 5x First-Team All-Pro (T-1st)
* 18 INT (most amongst LB)
* NFL Defensive Player of the Year
* Defensive Rookie of the Year
* 7 seasons as a team captain
A Hall of Fame resumé.
Man.. @LukeKuechly was so much fun to watch. Absolute stud on and off the field. Congrats on an elite 8 year run.— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 15, 2020
This is going to generate a hell of a conversation tomorrow pic.twitter.com/B7oIvsgQjV
At the time, we thought this photo from the 2019 finale was perhaps goodbye to Greg Olsen.— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) January 15, 2020
Photo takes on new meaning now. pic.twitter.com/fhFL7YcLtI