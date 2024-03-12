South Carolina hosts Pro Day, with multiple prospects in attendance

The Gamecocks Pro Day kicked off a string of Pro Days around the Carolinas, coming in the next few weeks. The Clemson Tigers will host their workouts for league personnel on Thursday. North Carolina, UNC-Charlotte, and NC State will host theirs the last week of the month. Being one of the earliest Pro Days means scouts will have time to compare many other prospects to those who worked out on Tuesday. It could also mean those in garnet and black in Columbia could make an early impression.

"Go ahead and get it over with," joked edge rusher Tyreek Johnson. "A lot of guys come in, like, for example, the whole week now, I was kind of nervous. You only got one shot, one opportunity to make a good impression.

"If you are able to make a good impression first, nice and early, it helps us out, especially as they're comparing us to other guys they see."

The Pro Day, while a chance for prospects like Rattler, Legette, and tight end Trey Knox to shore up their times from the NFL Combine, is also an opportunity for those who didn't receive invites to Indianapolis to impress scouts. Guys like Johnson or running back Dante Miller.

Johnson was hampered by injuries during the first three years of his college career. It put him at the bottom of a depth chart that would have likely forgotten him if not for a coaching change. When Shane Beamer and company arrived in Columbia before the 2021 season, Johnson saw his best chance to break out of purgatory.

"If you were to ask me probably like three years ago, I probably wouldn't think I'd be here. Based on one decision, I probably wouldn't even be here at this draft.

"It was back during COVID. COVID was a hard time. I felt like I wasn't going to get the opportunity I should've gotten with past injuries… you'll be at the bottom of the depth chart; your coaches don't necessarily want to invest time in the guy.