Statement from David and Nicole Tepper on passing of Jerry Richardson

Mar 02, 2023 at 01:46 PM
JerryRichardson_Wide

"Jerry Richardson's contributions to professional football in the Carolinas are historic. With the arrival of the Panthers in 1995, he changed the landscape of sports in the region and gave the NFL fans here a team to call their own. He was incredibly gracious to me when I purchased the team, and for that I am thankful. Nicole and I extend our deepest condolences to Rosalind, the entire Richardson family, and their loved ones. We wish them much peace and comfort."

-David and Nicole Tepper

Photos of Jerry Richardson throughout his time with the Panthers

View photos of Richardson from the inaugural season in 1995 through decades of coaches and players in the Panthers community.

MIKE MCCARN
Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson watches players warm up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 7, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/AP2010
Jerry Richardson
Chuck Burton/AP
Bob Leverone/AP
Chuck Burton/AP
NFL comissioner Roger Goodell, left, and Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson walk together during a break at an NFL owners meeting in Irving, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
Brandon Wade
Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson, right, introduces the team's new coach, Ron Rivera, left, during a news conference in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2011. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/AP2011
Chuck Burton/AP/AP2011
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme, left, talks with team owner Jerry Richardson, right, during the NFL team's football training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., on Saturday, July 26, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/2008 AP
Rick Havner/AP/2008 AP
Chuck Burton/AP/2002 AP
The Panthers' 2017 Tree Lighting at Bank of America Stadium.
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
The Panthers' 2017 Tree Lighting at Bank of America Stadium.
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Kent SmithDCIM\100EOS1D\868B008
Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson waves to the Panthers fans during warmups prior to their playoff game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on January 08, 2006. The Carolina Panthers defeated the New York Giants 23 to 0. 2005 NFC Wild Card Playoff Game - Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants - January 8, 2006 Giants Stadium East Rutherford, New Jersey United States January 8, 2006 Photo by Ralph Waclawicz/WireImage.com To license this image (6995493), contact WireImage: +1 212-686-8900 (tel) +1 212-686-8901 (fax) info@wireimage.com (e-mail) www.wireimage.com (web site)
Ralph Waclawicz/Call (212) 686-8900 or e-mail info@wireimage.com to license WireImage images.
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 28: Owner Jerry Richardson of the Carolina Panthers looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13, 2004 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Panthers defeated the Buccaneers 21-14. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
Craig Jones/2004 Getty Images
